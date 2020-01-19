Altus Festival Drops Heavenly Lineup for Inaugural Event

Deep in the wooded bliss of Lake Tahoe’s Heavenly Mountain Resort, a multi-venue smorgasbord of the most flavorful tastemakers in contemporary house music are assembling to unleash a flurry of jams so smooth you’ll want to spread them on toast. Branded as a dream come true for skiers and snowboarders far and wide, Altus Festival is set to be a full-fledged utopia for adventurers in the heart of Lake Tahoe. For the first time in recent history, Tahoe is home to the only North American festival with lift tickets and accommodations included with a festival pass. What more could a slope shredder ask for?

The event is slated for March 18th-21st with more crunk electronic beats from the depths of the West Coast underground than any run-of-the-mill festival in the dance music scene today. More than fifty artists top the bill as otherworldly house music authorities will descend on the sprawling luxurious mountain town. World-class acts and electronic luminaries like Bonobo, WhoMadeWho, Dirtybird’s top general Justin Martin, Phoenix G label head Mr. G, Atish, Ardalan, West Coast leviathan and SubLevel leader Doc Martin, Ryan Crosson, Jason Kendig (aka Honey Soundsystem), No Regular Play, and John Aquaviva are included. Not only that, but festivities will be served up with a thick side of old school hip-hop and undulating grooves courtesy of '70s Billboard chart-topping crew The Sugarhill Gang with Grandmaster Melle Mel and Scorpio of The Furious Five.

The event also is set to sport exclusive showcases from Ardy Party with Ardalan and Justin Martin, Do Not Sit by the illustrious Behrouz (who be delivering his breakthrough Do Not Sit On The Furniture event), plus an over-the-top experience from Dialogue and XLR8R, and a profiling direct from Burning Man’s house music staple Pink Mammoth, just to name a few of the many rounding out the top bookings. Visionquest is also expected to join the fray in a long-awaited return to North America.

Finally, music fans can ski in the day and rave at night all on the weekend directly following Saint Patrick's Day. The event spans best-in-breed venues like Heavenly Ski Resort, Caesars Entertainment, MontBleu, and Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Tickets including accommodations and lift start at $790 per person for the three-day, four-night extravaganza, and they're still available on the Altus Festival website. VIP packages include expedited entry, priority access to table service, exclusive discounts and state-of-the-art specialty areas. The website also displays an assortment of volunteer and ambassador opportunities for those who are so inclined.

