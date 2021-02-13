Aluna Releases Mini-Documentary Sharing The Backstory Behind Her Solo Debut Album, "Renaissance"

Aluna addresses the challenges of making her most recent record, Renaissance, head-on in an illuminating new mini-documentary released on YouTube.

The "Envious" songstress said deciding to start the project was both a daunting task and an ideal opportunity at the same time. Knowing that she would be owning every aspect of the music-making process, Aluna felt a weight of responsibility. At the same time, however, that same premise would allow her the freedom to explore and rediscover the dance music genres she'd grown up listening to.

A month after committing to take the leap, however, Aluna faced a life-changing discovery. "When I decided to make the record it felt scary and exciting, but I was ready. Then, I think it was about a month in, I found out I was pregnant," Aluna recalled. "I think once I got over the shock and the panic I suddenly realized I have this opportunity to show a new human what it's like to put all of yourself into a creative endeavor and have something at the end of it."

Aluna's dance-heavy solo debut record saw the artist teaming up with Mr. Carmack, SG Lewis, Kaytranada, and more to help bring the project to life. Discover the backstory behind Aluna's latest album in "Aluna & The Making of Renaissance," out now on YouTube.

