Amelie Lens' Exhale Records Releases Charity Compilation to Aid Humanitarian Efforts In Ukraine

The residents of Exhale Records are coming together to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine with a charity compilation, Together For Ukraine!

Helmed by Amelie Lens, the Belgium-based imprint has assembled a team of techno stalwarts for a 14-track album. Lens herself opens things up with a tone-setting rework of her 2017 original, "Purge." Lens, who was named one of EDM.com's Best Music Producers of 2021, pumps up the energy of the original with an accentuated, thumping kick and powerful synths reminiscent of a prior era of old-school rave.

The ode to the underground continues with the acid rave stylings of Ahl Iver's "Feel The Groove," the frenetic cadence of Lokier's "Broken," and Charlie Sparks and Frazi.er's psytrance and techno crossover, "No Time For Hate." In totality, the album boasts a breadth of genre-pushing contributions and refreshing ideas from artists the likes of ANNA, Sara Landry and more.

All proceeds from Together For Ukraine! will benefit the Ministry Of Social Policy, the official Ukrainian government entity responsible for the distribution of humanitarian aid. Fans can stream the album on SoundCloud below or make a direct purchase of the album via Bandcamp.