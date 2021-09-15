Dutch nightclubs, bars, and other nightlife businesses must shut down by midnight, but ADE will forge on as planned from October 13th to 17th.

Prospective attendees of the 2021 Amsterdam Dance Event can safely plan accordingly after organizers announced they're moving forward with the summit in light of new regulations by the Dutch government.

The news arrives on the heels of an announcement by Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who said in a press conference yesterday that social distancing will end in the Netherlands on September 25th. Despite new COVID-19 regulations forcing clubs, bars, restaurants, and other nightlife businesses to shut down by midnight, ADE will forge on as planned from October 13th to 17th.

Rutte also noted that the country will begin mandating coronavirus access passes on the 25th, when patrons must provide proof of vaccination or a negative test within 24 hours. "The risk still is not gone," he cautioned. "We want to cautiously relax further."

The regulations were instated following the latest iteration of #UnmuteUs, a vigorous campaign that found legions of Dutch event organizers, musicians, and fans parading through the streets in protest of the Cabinet's clamp on the arts sector. 150,000 people marched over the weekend in the operation's second demonstration to date. Prior to the launch of the movement, ADE had bemoaned the government's ban on festivals as a "disastrous decision for the backbone of ADE and the electronic music industry as a whole."

The 2021 Amsterdam Dance Event will move forward despite new COVID-19 regulations instated by the Dutch government. Laura Jacobs

According to a press release shared with EDM.com, directors Meindert Kennis and Jan-Willem van de Ven are "baffled" by the new ordinances. However, they believe they are still able to host a safe and compliant edition of ADE, the world's foremost electronic dance music summit. Over the course of the next few days, organizers will reportedly be working with the city council to lay out guidelines and protocols for the conference's events.

"Ever since the press conference, we have been overloaded with messages from organizers willing to do everything they can to push forward with their events within the current measures," said Kennis. "And we want to do everything we can to support them in their efforts to get the live industry moving again."

"The decision to postpone ADE Pro, for many music professionals the most important business moment in the year, was especially difficult in the time that the industry needs it the most," added the directors in a joint statement. "On top of that, we need all of our available resources to coordinate the ADE Festival events as efficiently, and to the best of our ability, within the few weeks we have left."

ADE representatives recently confirmed a number of high-profile panelists to appear at the event's 2021 edition, such as electronic music luminaries deadmau5 and Don Diablo. They also unveiled the impending launch of an immersive Arts & Culture program.

Find out more about this year's ADE here.