Amsterdam's Sir Adam Hotel to Host Socially Distanced Music Festival Next Month

The Netherlands' Sir Adam Hotel is set to host a socially distanced music festival for up to 120 attendees next month, on June 20th.

The Dutch collective No Art is hosting their first hotel event, which will combine music, dining, and art into a 24-hour experience. In organizing the event, the group has stated they've met the public health guidelines set by The Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM).

The No Art Hotel experience will see four groups of attendees divided into segments of 30. Each group will independently experience different rooms of the hotel and will be scheduled for a dinner shift that includes a three-course meal. Guests will need to rent one of the two-person or four-person rooms available at the hotel for the price of €225 or €250 per person, respectively. Dinner and a bottle of wine are included with the ticket purchase.

A talent lineup for the event has not yet been revealed at the time of writing. However, pre-registration is now live for the No Art Hotel event with general ticket sales set to begin on June 3rd. Partial proceeds from a live art auction at the event will be donated to The Red Cross.

