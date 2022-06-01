Andrew Bayer Announces New Anjunabeats Double Album, "Duality"
Trance music vet Andrew Bayer has announced Duality, an ambitious double album set for release via his longtime home of Anjunabeats.
Bayer says the upcoming record will run the gamut of the wide spectrum of electronic styles that have shaped his unique sound through the years.
"Since day one, I have always struggled with how to present myself. I love making these experimental home listening albums of electronica and indie sounds, but I also love DJing and making trance bangers," Bayer said in a press statement. "On my last album, I had to remix the album in full after it was released to make the worlds fit. This time around I wanted to capture all the breadth, depth, and tension within that duality under one single project."
The announcement of Bayer's momentous double album aligns with the start of Pride Month. The dance music virtuoso, who is openly gay and married his husband in 2015, joined forces with a bevy of LGBTQ+ collaborators for Duality, including Asbjørn, OLAN, Alison May and Class of 2022 artist Kaleena Zanders. It'll be Bayer's first long-form release since 2019's club remix project In My Next Life.
However, the roots of Duality go much deeper. Bayer says it will function as "the true follow-up" to his debut album, 2011's scintillating It’s Artificial.
"[Duality] is by far my most raw and honest work, and I can’t wait to celebrate the album around the world with you all on tour," Bayer added.
You can pre-order Duality here and check out the tracklist below. The first record is slated for August 12th before its counterpart releases on October 28th.
Andrew Bayer - Duality Tracklist:
Part 1
Andrew Bayer & Vök - No Silence
Andrew Bayer & Dave Thomas Junior - Speed Of Light
Andrew Bayer, MOR & Grandfather Machine - Take Me Home
Andrew Bayer & Asbjørn - American Boy
Andrew Bayer & Run Rivers - Chaos
Andrew Bayer & Red Dragons - Matriarch
Andrew Bayer & OLAN - Under Pressure
Andrew Bayer - 4/15/10 11:15 AM - Volcano
Andrew Bayer - Thank You For Being With Us
Andrew Bayer & Asbjørn - Equal
Part 2
Andrew Bayer & Alison May - Midnight
Andrew Bayer & Red Dragons - DNA
Andrew Bayer & OLAN - Greater Chances
Andrew Bayer - On Tape
Andrew Bayer, Alison May & Grandfather Machine - I Would
Andrew Bayer & Kaleena Zanders - Break The Rules
Andrew Bayer - Let Go
Andrew Bayer & Vök - What Is Real
Andrew Bayer - If You Loop It, They Will Come
Andrew Bayer & OLAN - Pulse
