Andrew Bayer Announces New Anjunabeats Double Album, "Duality"

Trance music vet Andrew Bayer has announced Duality, an ambitious double album set for release via his longtime home of Anjunabeats.

Bayer says the upcoming record will run the gamut of the wide spectrum of electronic styles that have shaped his unique sound through the years.

"Since day one, I have always struggled with how to present myself. I love making these experimental home listening albums of electronica and indie sounds, but I also love DJing and making trance bangers," Bayer said in a press statement. "On my last album, I had to remix the album in full after it was released to make the worlds fit. This time around I wanted to capture all the breadth, depth, and tension within that duality under one single project."

Cover art of Andrew Bayer's double album, "Duality." Anjunabeats

The announcement of Bayer's momentous double album aligns with the start of Pride Month. The dance music virtuoso, who is openly gay and married his husband in 2015, joined forces with a bevy of LGBTQ+ collaborators for Duality, including Asbjørn, OLAN, Alison May and Class of 2022 artist Kaleena Zanders. It'll be Bayer's first long-form release since 2019's club remix project In My Next Life.

However, the roots of Duality go much deeper. Bayer says it will function as "the true follow-up" to his debut album, 2011's scintillating It’s Artificial.

"[Duality] is by far my most raw and honest work, and I can’t wait to celebrate the album around the world with you all on tour," Bayer added.

You can pre-order Duality here and check out the tracklist below. The first record is slated for August 12th before its counterpart releases on October 28th.

Andrew Bayer - Duality Tracklist:

Part 1

Andrew Bayer & Vök - No Silence

Andrew Bayer & Dave Thomas Junior - Speed Of Light

Andrew Bayer, MOR & Grandfather Machine - Take Me Home

Andrew Bayer & Asbjørn - American Boy

Andrew Bayer & Run Rivers - Chaos

Andrew Bayer & Red Dragons - Matriarch

Andrew Bayer & OLAN - Under Pressure

Andrew Bayer - 4/15/10 11:15 AM - Volcano

Andrew Bayer - Thank You For Being With Us

Andrew Bayer & Asbjørn - Equal



Part 2

Andrew Bayer & Alison May - Midnight

Andrew Bayer & Red Dragons - DNA

Andrew Bayer & OLAN - Greater Chances

Andrew Bayer - On Tape

Andrew Bayer, Alison May & Grandfather Machine - I Would

Andrew Bayer & Kaleena Zanders - Break The Rules

Andrew Bayer - Let Go

Andrew Bayer & Vök - What Is Real

Andrew Bayer - If You Loop It, They Will Come

Andrew Bayer & OLAN - Pulse

