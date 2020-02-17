U.K. DJ/Producer Andrew Weatherall Passes Away at Age 56

English DJ/producer Andrew Weatherall has died at the age of 56. His music career extended back to the 1980s and included collaborations with superstar Paul Oakenfold and rock band Primal Scream, among numerous others.

A statement obtained by The Guardian, Weatherall's management disclosed that he had died at Whipps Cross Hospital in London from pulmonary embolism on the morning of February 17th. "He was being treated in hospital but unfortunately the blood clot reached his heart," reads a passage. "His death was swift and peaceful.”

Weatherall was among the co-founders of a music zine called Boys Own launched in 1987 that evolved into a record label of the same name. He was also a core personality in the acid house movement that swept the U.K. in the late '80s. He was known for having exposed the aforementioned Primal Scream to acid house and working alongside them on the genre-bending 1991 album Screamadelica.

Well-known figures throughout music and beyond have publicly mourned Weaherall's loss. Among them was author Irvine Welsh, who wrote, "Genius is an overworked term but I’m struggling to think of anything else that defines him.”

