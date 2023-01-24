Skip to main content
Android Jones, Iconic Visual Artist, Loses Decades Worth of Art In Devastating Studio Fire

Android Jones, Iconic Visual Artist, Loses Decades Worth of Art In Devastating Studio Fire

The renowned multimedia artist launched a GoFundMe campaign to help rebuild his studio, which was built by his late father.

Android Jones/Facebook

The renowned multimedia artist launched a GoFundMe campaign to help rebuild his studio, which was built by his late father.

Consider helping one of electronic music's most iconic visual artists, Android Jones, whose decades of work went up in flames after a devastating fire.

Jones recently shared the heartbreaking news that his art studio had burned down on January 18th. He says he lost roughly 20 years worth of work in the fire, which claimed all of his art books, sketches, hard drives, laptops and equipment. The bespoke creative studio was built by his late father, who passed away in 2013.

The renowned Colorado artist has now launched a GoFundMe campaign to help rebuild the studio and acquire the tools he needs to continue his work.

"I have never felt this vulnerable and raw. I woke up feeling like a ghost of my former self. Nothing can replace these things," Jones writes. "All the years of energy I invested in acquiring these precious things, my collection of sacred stuff. It feels impossible to put into words what it feels like to witness all of that concentrated energy, all its potential value, and my life force dematerialize in a deadly inferno of smoke rising into the air."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

326123517_1314529915764571_6738807929301402227_n
NEWS

Android Jones, Iconic Visual Artist, Loses Decades Worth of Art In Devastating Studio Fire

The renowned multimedia artist launched a GoFundMe campaign to help rebuild his studio, which was built by his late father.

By Nick Yopko
martin garrix
FEATURES

Here's a List of Generational Dance Anthems That Turn 10 In 2023

Martin Garrix was just one of many electronic dance music producers to ink a career-making year in 2013.

By Cameron Sunkel
edc orlando
EVENTS

Check Out the List of DJs and Club Shows for EDC Week 2023 In Las Vegas

EDC Week will feature Martin Garrix, ILLENIUM, DJ Snake and more in 2023, bound to be one of Insomniac's biggest years yet in Sin City.

By Cameron Sunkel

For those unfamiliar with Jones, he's been a staple in the electronic music community for quite some time now. He's created album art for Tipper and STS9, has been featured at Burning Man, Lightning in a Bottle and Lost Lands, and has his psychedelic work plastered on the walls and apparel of fans all over the world.

"I feel lost. The grief is exceptional," Jones continued. "The barn was more than a place, it was my highest manifestation of creative possibilities. As an ever-evolving sculpture, it was my most valuable artwork. It was an external projection of my inner world. This place held all of my madness and magic. There was so much of myself that burned yesterday that I don’t even feel like the same person. It was my sacred safe place and now it’s been deleted from reality and i'm left with the hideous residue of its smoldering corpse, and a Herculean task of cleanup and restoration. And now I have to discover who I am without it. I don’t know what to do now. I don’t know what to do with myself."

The cause of the fire has not been determined at the time of writing. You can support Jones by donating to his campaign here.

You can learn more about Jones' remarkable career by reading our interview with him back in 2020.

Follow Android Jones:

Website: androidjones-obtain.com
Facebook: facebook.com/AndroidJonesart
Twitter: twitter.com/Android_Jones
Instagram: instagram.com/android_jones

Related

69986591_1671419325825916_r
NEWS

Thieves Steal Over $15,000 Worth of Studio Gear From Techno Artist

Pfirter has launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to replace the stolen gear, which includes a Roland SH-101 synthesizer and two Apple MacBook laptops.

MOVA-photo-by-Gilles-Kali
INTERVIEWS

Android Jones, Psychedelics and the Dawn of the Visionary Arts Movement [Interview]

How a pioneer of trippy visuals found his place among the heroes of a counterculture phenomenon.

lost lands
EVENTS

Lost Lands and Bass Canyon to Feature Android Jones' 360° Immersive Art Experience

Excision is bringing Android Jones' Samskara 360° art experience to both of his festivals this summer.

Beeple
GEAR + TECH

Visual Artist for Skrillex, Zedd Sells Digital Art Collection for $777,000

Bidders clamored for the chance to own a set of digital prints from Beeple.

zedd disclosure
NEWS

Zedd and Disclosure Are In the Studio

Check out a clip from a recent studio session between the dance music hitmakers.

Martin Garrix and Drew Taggart
NEWS

Martin Garrix Spotted In the Studio With Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers

The duo shared pictures and videos of their time spent in Garrix's home country of the Netherlands.

[Press pic] Kaskade 2
NEWS

Kaskade Is Releasing a Reimagined Version of His Iconic "Fire and Ice" Album

This new version is "not to be compared to the original," Kaskade said.

FEFFCD32-7C44-454B-8DEB-6E756B1EBFC6
INTERVIEWS

How the Pandemic Gave Rise to VJ Kobra and Illuminated the Importance of Visual Artists

VJ Kobra caught up with EDM.com to chat about how "hard work, preparation and passion"—and a pandemic—helped her follow her dreams.