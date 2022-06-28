Depeche Mode Reveal Founding Member Andy Fletcher's Cause of Death

Amid the continued outpour of support over the passing of Depeche Mode keyboard player and founding member Andy Fletcher, the legendary electronic music band have shared an update on his sudden death. Fletcher was 60 at the time of his death.

"A couple weeks ago we received the result from the medical examiners, which Andy’s family asked us to share with you now," Depeche Mode's Dave Gahan and Martin Gore said in a joint statement shared via the band's Instagram account. "Andy suffered an aortic dissection while at home on May 26. So, even though it was far, far too soon, he passed naturally and without prolonged suffering."



Aortic dissections are generally uncommon, though they are more prevalent in men in their sixties and seventies, per Mayo Clinic.

Fletcher, Gore and Gahan started Depeche Mode along with prior bandmate Vincent Clarke at around 18 years of age. Together, the band issued many seminal, synthesizer-driven electronic albums such as 1990's Violator and 1993's Songs of Faith and Devotion.

Their efforts netted them over 100 million records sold and a coveted spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of the 2020 class of inductees.

We at EDM.com express our sincere condolences to the family, fans, friends and loved ones of Andy Fletcher.