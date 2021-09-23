Anna Lunoe Kicks Off New Podcast With Special Guest Chris Lake: Listen

It's official: Anna Lunoe is now the coolest podcast producer in the game. Out this week is the inaugural episode of her new series, Create/Destroy, featuring special guest Chris Lake.
The bimonthly series features interviews with artists of all disciplines, diving deep into the inner workings of their creative journeys. Lake's hourlong interview, for example, took a meaningful look into the work ethic and life principles that precipitated his success.
It's an exciting blend of anecdotes, advice and authenticity, built around goals like sharing resources, inspiring the next generation, and fostering the pursuit of purpose.
"You and you alone are the only person who can dig through your heart and soul to uncover the rare gems that you have to offer. It's the sweetest, hardest and ultimately most fulfilling journey of your life," Lunoe said in the podcast's trailer. "We're born to create the life that we want and contribute every little fresh idea we have to the world."
The first episode of Create/Destroy is out now on Spotify. Stream it here:
