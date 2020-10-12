Famed DJ Annie Mac Wrote a Coming-of-Age Novel

Famed music producer, podcaster, and BBC Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac can now add another title to her formidable resume—author.

Publishing the book under her real name, Annie Macmanus is set to release Mother Mother in May 2021. British book retailer Waterstones describes the title as a "powerful coming-of-age novel and an intimate family study... about finding light in dark places" and one that "examines the cost of unconditional love."

Mother Mother tells the story of Mary McConnell, a fictitious Belfast woman who mysteriously goes missing. As her teenage son tries to find his mother, the search for Mary becomes increasingly desperate as he unravels the twine of her enigmatic life.

"This book took two years to write, and was mostly created from small bursts of frantic writing squeezed into any spare time pockets I had. I found the whole process mesmerising," Macmanus said. "I focused on themes that are powerful and personal to me: motherhood, family ties, addiction, the resilience and strength of women and the Teflon bond that can exist between a mother and a son. I will treasure my research trips to Belfast and the people I met along the way. I am so grateful to have been given a chance to publish this book and I hope that it can move readers in some way, and even stay with them for a while."

You can pre-order Mother Mother here.

FOLLOW ANNIE MAC:

Facebook: facebook.com/anniemac/

Twitter: twitter.com/AnnieMac

Instagram: instagram.com/anniemac/

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/annie-mac-presents