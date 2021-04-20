Iconic DJ Annie Mac is Leaving BBC Radio 1 After 17 Years

"I will be coming back to radio broadcasting when the time is right."

Iconic music producer, podcaster, and DJ Annie Mac is officially hanging up her headphones after announcing the end of her BBC Radio 1 residency.

Since joining BBC Radio 1 back in 2002 as a broadcast assistant, she was eventually given her own show in 2004 before rising to become one of the iconic national radio station's most prominent voices.

"It's all about time really. I need more time to see my kids in the evening now they are both in school," wrote Mac about why she decided it was time to leave. "I would like more time to write fiction and to create podcasts. I also love the idea of leaving the party (and make no mistake working at Radio 1 does feel like a party) with a huge smile on my face, when I'm still having the most fun I can have."

It's important to note that while she will no longer operate as a DJ for BBC Radio 1, Mac isn't retiring from the music industry and noted that she will be "coming back to radio broadcasting when the time is right." Her last BBC Radio 1 show will take place on July 30th, 2021.

An outpouring of support from the dance music industry flooded social media following Mac's announcement, including messages of gratitude from A-Trak, Charlotte de Witte, Bicep, Habstrakt, and Hannah Wants, with the latter calling her the "queen of radio."

"Thank you for everything Annie," tweeted Disclosure. "We wouldn't be where we are today without your support."

FOLLOW ANNIE MAC:

Facebook: facebook.com/anniemac/

Twitter: twitter.com/AnnieMac

Instagram: instagram.com/anniemac/