Annie Mac Is Launching a New Podcast About Overcoming Challenges and Navigating Change

Iconic Irish DJ and BBC Radio 1 host Annie Mac has announced the launch of a new podcast called "Changes With Annie Mac." Mac, whose eponymous radio show has grown to be one of the most esteemed in all of dance music since its 2004 inception, is set to debut the podcast this Monday, May 4th, 2020.

"Changes With Annie Mac" will examine the central motif of change, and its overarching effect on the way we choose to embrace it. Change can either define you or derail you, and the dichotomy between the two represents an absorbing topic of dialogue considering the harrowing times contrived by the COVID-19 pandemic. The show will feature in-depth conversations with illustrious singer Robyn, Syrian activist and filmmaker Waad Al-Kateab, and author Caitlin Moran, among others, who chatted with Mac for the podcast's first episode.

Taking to Twitter to announce the show, Mac rhapsodized about its background. "It is all about change, and how change can affect you. How it can completely derail you, knock you for six," she said. "Change the way you look at the world and yourself. How it can define you as a person."

You can listen to "Changes With Annie Mac" here.

