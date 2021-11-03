Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Annie Nightingale Launches Scholarship for Underrepresented Female and Non-Binary DJs
Publish date:

Annie Nightingale Launches Scholarship for Underrepresented Female and Non-Binary DJs

Previous winners of the scholarship include DJ Martha, GODLANDS, and LCY.
Author:

BBC/Annie Nightingale

Previous winners of the scholarship include DJ Martha, GODLANDS, and LCY.

BBC Radio 1 has launched a new scholarship named after their first female DJ and longest-serving presenter, Annie Nightingale

The scholarship will be awarded to three individuals who are women or non-binary DJs, and "aims to celebrate and elevate talented women and non-binary people in the electronic music scene by providing them with a national platform to showcase their taste and expertise," according to BBC Radio 1. 

The previous winners of the scholarship are DJ Martha, GODLANDS, and LCY. They will be performing on the station on the evening of Saturday, November 6th. The winners of this year's scholarship will receive a one-hour slot on BBC Radio 1 on a Saturday night.

"I was the first-ever female DJ on radio and am now the longest serving presenter of any gender," Nightingale said. "Ever since I began, I have wanted to help other young broadcasters passionate about music to achieve their dreams on airwaves, and now we at Radio 1 are to put that on a proper footing." 

Recommended Articles

Annie Nightingale
NEWS

Annie Nightingale Launches Scholarship for Underrepresented Female and Non-Binary DJs

Previous winners of the scholarship include DJ Martha, GODLANDS, and LCY.

28 seconds ago
Trevor Daniel at FVDED In The Park 2021
INTERVIEWS

Trevor Daniel On TikTok Fame, Evolution of His Sound, and EDM Influences

"I think EDM is a massive part of my sound, even if the output doesn’t necessarily sound like it sometimes. Melodically it’s an inspiration for sure."

2 hours ago
lightning in a bottle 2019
EVENTS

GRiZ, Glass Animals, Kaytranada, More Set to Perform at Lightning in a Bottle 2022

The California festival will also feature performances from CloZee, Black Coffee, Four Tet, and more.

3 hours ago

Women and non-binary DJs have often not been credited properly or treated fairly within the music industry. Recently, Barbie launched a music producer doll to empower the next generation of female artists.

BBC Radio 1's station head, Aled Haydn Jones, expressed his excitement for the launch of the scholarship to provide opportunities to underrepresented people.

"It feels incredibly fitting to have a female dance icon like Annie Nightingale being able to uplift new and exciting DJs to the national stage," Jones said. "This has always been very close to Annie’s heart, so we’re pleased to be able to give her this annual opportunity to celebrate the newest ones to watch, and we’re looking forward to hearing what they each bring to the show."

Tags
terms:
Annie NightingaleWomen EmpowermentLGBTQ

Related

xmjN58NnAhMiC5f8SSdSXa
NEWS

Barbie Launches Music Producer Doll to Empower Next Generation of Female Artists

Iconic toy maker Mattel partnered with famed singer-songwriter Ester Dean and Girls Make Beats on the doll, which come with computers, headphones, and a sound mixer to amp up the creativity.

general studio
INDUSTRY

New Artist Database Launched In Support of Non-Binary Creatives

India Jordan, who shared the list on Twitter, issued a call to action to bookmark and share the list in support of the artists.

Carl Cox
NEWS

Carl Cox Launches New Scholarship With WaterBear

Along with the scholarship comes a new degree launching this fall.

Annie Mac
NEWS

Annie Mac Is Launching a New Podcast About Overcoming Challenges and Navigating Change

"Changes With Annie Mac" will debut on May 4th, 2020.

Pride Parade With Apple Music Banner (Supported by Tim Cook)
NEWS

Apple Music Celebrates Pride With 16 Exclusive Mixes From DJs in the LGBTQ+ Community

Apple Music has shared 16 exclusive DJ mixes from talented LGBTQ+ artists such as KANDY, Andrew Bayer, Kittens, Ducky and more as part of their ongoing celebration of Pride.

Annie Mac
NEWS

Famed DJ Annie Mac Wrote a Coming-of-Age Novel

"Mother Mother" is due out next summer.

---_00132
Lifestyle

Eluize to Offer Free Coaching Sessions to Womxn, Non-Binary, and Trans People In Music

Eluize is continuing her long-held mission to support and empower diverse voices.

WHM x WAKAAN [Press Photo]
FEATURES

How the Women Behind Wakaan Amplify Female Voices in a Scene Dominated by Men

"We strive to empower women and give them a safe and supportive platform through the labels and community we have built."