Aphex Twin Hid a Secret Clue In His NFT Sale

The legendary electronic music producer hid a secret clue in the NFT, a collaboration with longtime creative partner and visual artist Weirdcore.
It seems that Aphex Twin has hidden a secret clue in his recent NFT that went up for sale earlier this month.

The legendary electronic music producer dropped his first NFT in early March 2021 alongside longtime collaborator and world-class visual artist Weirdcore, selling it within 24 hours for a whopping $127,000.

The winning bidder obtained Twin’s debut NFT, titled afx\/weirdcore\blockscanner, which features the iconic smile depicted on much of his album covers and has become a classic visual during his live performances. Much like the vast majority of his musical releases, the audio accompanying the digital artwork was no less haunting and eerie.

Just two weeks later, digital artist and “creative mercenary” Freeka Tet, who also contributed “additional technical input to the token," shared a video on his social media accounts explaining how to unlock and extract hidden details from the NFT file. As first reported by NME, the video shows Tet’s computer screen with a step-by-step breakdown of how to unlock the NFT’s seed.

“NFT HACK,” Tet captioned. “been hiding something special in the NFT  from the get go 🔓 and check what is inside.” 

The unlocked files contain the date April 14th, which references Aphex Twin’s track “Avril 14th,” but could also hint at something new being announced or released that day. Aphex Twin had shared a statement on Twitter during the NFT's bidding period that a portion of the proceeds from the sale would help support the environment in some way, due to criticism surrounding the cryptocurrency's controversial carbon footprint.

You can check out the now-expired listing for Aphex Twin and Weirdcore’s debut NFT on Foundation.

