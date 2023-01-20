Aphex Twin Launches Cryptic Teaser, Foreshadowing Return to the Stage In 2023

Fans of Aphex Twin are about to have a field day with his latest cryptic teaser.

A mysterious link bearing Twin's insignia has gone live, and likely portends the enigmatic producer's first live performance in four years.

The website features a flurry of frenetic pixels dancing across the screen, ebbing and flowing to make out a single word: "LONDON." It didn't take long for sleuths to put two and two together and determine the web address likely refers to the date of August 19th, 2023, which aligns precisely with the timing of the London-based music festival, Field Day.

The accompanying email intake form on the arcane website is additionally tied to Waxarch Limited, another entity tied to the annual event hosted in Victoria Park, according to Dazed.

If the theories bear out, Twin's performance at Field Day would be his first return to the event since headlining back in 2017. It would also end a dearth of live performances for the pioneering electronic music producer over the last four years as fans have been itching for his return since his final show at Printworks back in 2019.

