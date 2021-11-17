Apple Music Adds EDC Las Vegas 2021 DJ Sets
A month after EDC wrapped up its dazzling Las Vegas edition to celebrate the brand's 25th anniversary, Apple Music has added a slew of the event's unforgettable DJ sets to its platform.
Fans can now listen to performances from Gammer, Vintage Culture, Moore Kismet, Zomboy, 3LAU, and many more electronic dance music stars. They can even tune into the audacious set from Lil Texas, who stripped down and hopped on the decks to perform naked.
The momentous return of EDC Las Vegas marked arguably the year's biggest music festival. Approximately 450,000 people attended the fest, which also featured an elaborate airshow with a fleet of over 600 drones.
Recommended Articles
Apple Music Adds EDC Las Vegas 2021 DJ Sets
Fans can now listen to EDC Las Vegas sets from Zomboy, 3LAU, and many more electronic dance music stars.
Watch These Twin Sisters Sing Stunning Cover of Avicii's "The Nights"
There's a reason why Kiran and Nivi Saishankar's captivating cover is going viral.
BLVK JVCK Demands Respect In Music Video for Ferocious Dubstep Song, "No Love"
"No Love" arrived today by way of Zeds Dead's venerated Deadbeats label.
Tickets for EDC Las Vegas 2022 are already on sale. The festival is scheduled for May 20-22, 2022 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
You can listen to the EDC Las Vegas 2021 DJ sets on Apple Music here.
FOLLOW EDC LAS VEGAS:
Facebook: facebook.com/electricdaisycarnival
Instagram: instagram.com/edc_lasvegas
Twitter: twitter.com/EDC_LasVegas
Website: lasvegas.electricdaisycarnival.com