Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Apple Music Adds EDC Las Vegas 2021 DJ Sets
Publish date:

Apple Music Adds EDC Las Vegas 2021 DJ Sets

Fans can now listen to EDC Las Vegas sets from Zomboy, 3LAU, and many more electronic dance music stars.
Author:

Apple Music

Fans can now listen to EDC Las Vegas sets from Zomboy, 3LAU, and many more electronic dance music stars.

A month after EDC wrapped up its dazzling Las Vegas edition to celebrate the brand's 25th anniversary, Apple Music has added a slew of the event's unforgettable DJ sets to its platform. 

Fans can now listen to performances from Gammer, Vintage Culture, Moore Kismet, Zomboy, 3LAU, and many more electronic dance music stars. They can even tune into the audacious set from Lil Texas, who stripped down and hopped on the decks to perform naked.

REZZ performs at EDC Las Vegas 2021.

REZZ performs at EDC Las Vegas 2021.

The momentous return of EDC Las Vegas marked arguably the year's biggest music festival. Approximately 450,000 people attended the fest, which also featured an elaborate airshow with a fleet of over 600 drones.

Recommended Articles

EDC Las Vegas 2021 Sets Apple Music
NEWS

Apple Music Adds EDC Las Vegas 2021 DJ Sets

Fans can now listen to EDC Las Vegas sets from Zomboy, 3LAU, and many more electronic dance music stars.

5 hours ago
kiran and nivi
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch These Twin Sisters Sing Stunning Cover of Avicii's "The Nights"

There's a reason why Kiran and Nivi Saishankar's captivating cover is going viral.

7 hours ago
BLVK JVCK
MUSIC RELEASES

BLVK JVCK Demands Respect In Music Video for Ferocious Dubstep Song, "No Love"

"No Love" arrived today by way of Zeds Dead's venerated Deadbeats label.

8 hours ago

Tickets for EDC Las Vegas 2022 are already on sale. The festival is scheduled for May 20-22, 2022 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. 

You can listen to the EDC Las Vegas 2021 DJ sets on Apple Music here

FOLLOW EDC LAS VEGAS:

Facebook: facebook.com/electricdaisycarnival
Instagram: instagram.com/edc_lasvegas
Twitter: twitter.com/EDC_LasVegas
Website: lasvegas.electricdaisycarnival.com

Tags
terms:
Apple MusicEDC Las VegasStreaming

Related

Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas
NEWS

EDC Las Vegas Release Daily Schedules and Set Times

EDC Las Vegas' daily schedule is out now.

edc las vegas
EVENTS

EDC Las Vegas 2021 Lineup Revealed

Eric Prydz, Zedd, REZZ, and many more will appear at the 2021 edition of EDC Las Vegas, which will unveil a new stage.

edc las vegas
EVENTS

EDC Las Vegas 2021: Set Times, COVID-19 Guidelines, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Keep a pulse on EDC Las Vegas 2021, the 25th anniversary of the iconic music festival.

A photo of fireworks going off above EDC Las Vegas courtesy of Insomniac photographer Jake West.
NEWS

Lineup by Day Announced for EDC Las Vegas 2020

Electric Daisy Carnival's flagship event will return to the Las Vegas Speedway May 15th-17th, 2020.

EDC Las Vegas
EVENTS

Insomniac Officially Pulls the Plug On EDC Las Vegas, Announces 2021 Dates

EDC Las Vegas is the latest major festival brand to bite the bullet due to the impact of COVID-19.

EDC Las Vegas 2019 aerial shot
EVENTS

Here Are the EDC Las Vegas 2021 Set Times

Check in here to find out when your favorite artists will perform at the biggest rave in North America.

edc las vegas
EVENTS

Here Are All the Events Going Down In Las Vegas the Week of EDC 2021

Tiësto, Marshmello, DJ Snake, and many more will perform at over 40 events throughout Sin City in celebration of the return of EDC Las Vegas.

A photo from the 2019 edition of EDC Las Vegas courtesy of Insomniac.
NEWS

GA, GA+ and VIP Passes for EDC Las Vegas 2020 are Sold Out

Less than 48 hours after tickets went on sale, next year's EDC Las Vegas is fully sold out.