Skip to main content
Apple Music Celebrates Pride Month With Mixes From CloZee, DJ Minx More

Apple Music Celebrates Pride Month With Mixes From CloZee, DJ Minx More

New content will launch every Sunday, with the exception of Juneteenth on June 19th, on Apple Music's designated Pride page.

Apple Music

New content will launch every Sunday, with the exception of Juneteenth on June 19th, on Apple Music's designated Pride page.

Kicking off a month of curated Pride programming, Apple Music has announced a curated interview and DJ mix series to be released every Sunday through June. 

It will all take place on Apple Music's year-round Pride page, where you can now find mixes by CloZee, BAMBII, DJ Minx, DJ Oshkosh and more.

“While the listeners go through this musical journey, I wanted them to feel inspired, motivated, safe, and loved,” CloZee said of her mix in a statement. On the inclusion of "Color of Your Soul," her massive collaboration with GRiZ, she added, "This is the track I was most excited to include...When we play this live, it’s just a huge Pride moment, with rainbow lasers and visuals. It’s always super fun."

Princess Nokia, Orville Peck, FLETCHER and others are also slated to appear on Proud Radio with Hattie Collins, where special interviews will air alongside spotlight pieces about their experiences with coming out.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

vini vici
MUSIC RELEASES

Vini Vici Tap Gabry Ponte and Zafrir for Psytrance Anthem, "Lo Nevosh"

The electrifying collab arrived by way of GEKAI/Spinnin’ Records.

By EDM.com Staff3 hours ago
Mz Worthy
MUSIC RELEASES

Mz Worthy Kicks Off Pride Month With Heart-Pumping House Single, "Feel It"

"I hope while you’re listening you can just let go of it all and be your true self."

By Rachel Kupfer5 hours ago
DJ Minx
NEWS

Apple Music Celebrates Pride Month With Mixes From CloZee, DJ Minx More

New content will launch every Sunday, with the exception of Juneteenth on June 19th, on Apple Music's designated Pride page.

By Rachel Kupfer5 hours ago

Meanwhile, "Our Spaces," a new editorial feature, will highlight the music and histories of spaces significant to the LGBTQ+ community. This includes The Stonewall Inn in New York City, The Warehouse in Chicago, SchwuZ in Berlin, and Soho in London. 

Take a listen to the mixes here

Related

Pride Parade With Apple Music Banner (Supported by Tim Cook)
NEWS

Apple Music Celebrates Pride With 16 Exclusive Mixes From DJs in the LGBTQ+ Community

Apple Music has shared 16 exclusive DJ mixes from talented LGBTQ+ artists such as KANDY, Andrew Bayer, Kittens, Ducky and more as part of their ongoing celebration of Pride.

moore kismet
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Moore Kismet's Radiant Pride 2021 Mix on Apple Music

"I am so proud to be able to celebrate my history, my stories, my identity, and my art with others just like me."

Beats1OneMix-UNIIQU3
NEWS

Beats 1 One Mix Celebrates Pride Month With UNIIQU3

The Newark native brings Jersey Club to Beats 1 One Mix.

Diplo
NEWS

Diplo Shares Special Playlist In Honor Of Pride Month

Check out Diplo's new playlist "Pride".

Zedd, OMNIA Nightclub
NEWS

Zedd Curates Exclusive DJ Mix of Apple Music's Biggest Songs of 2020

Check out Zedd's end-of-the-year playlist featuring over 30 of Apple Music's biggest 2020 tracks.

Apple Music Launches New danceXL Playlist (EDM.com Feature)
MUSIC RELEASES

Apple Music Ends 2020 With Exclusive DJ Mixes from 21 of Electronic Music's Biggest Acts

Carl Cox, Charlotte de Witte, Madeon, Disclosure, and many more are featured in Apple Music's year-end celebrations.

Aluna
Lifestyle

Apple Music Launches Fitness DJ Mix Series With Aluna, Valentino Khan, More

Loud Luxury and Above & Beyond also contribute exclusive mixes to the series, which is designed to offer spirited fitness experiences.

Mz Worthy
MUSIC RELEASES

Mz Worthy Kicks Off Pride Month With Heart-Pumping House Single, "Feel It"

"I hope while you’re listening you can just let go of it all and be your true self."