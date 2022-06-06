Apple Music Celebrates Pride Month With Mixes From CloZee, DJ Minx More

Kicking off a month of curated Pride programming, Apple Music has announced a curated interview and DJ mix series to be released every Sunday through June.

It will all take place on Apple Music's year-round Pride page, where you can now find mixes by CloZee, BAMBII, DJ Minx, DJ Oshkosh and more.

“While the listeners go through this musical journey, I wanted them to feel inspired, motivated, safe, and loved,” CloZee said of her mix in a statement. On the inclusion of "Color of Your Soul," her massive collaboration with GRiZ, she added, "This is the track I was most excited to include...When we play this live, it’s just a huge Pride moment, with rainbow lasers and visuals. It’s always super fun."

Princess Nokia, Orville Peck, FLETCHER and others are also slated to appear on Proud Radio with Hattie Collins, where special interviews will air alongside spotlight pieces about their experiences with coming out.

Meanwhile, "Our Spaces," a new editorial feature, will highlight the music and histories of spaces significant to the LGBTQ+ community. This includes The Stonewall Inn in New York City, The Warehouse in Chicago, SchwuZ in Berlin, and Soho in London.

Take a listen to the mixes here.