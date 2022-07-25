"YeeDM": Apple Launches New Radio Series to Merge Electronic and Country Music

From the tailgate to the rave, Apple Music is providing the soundtrack after launching "YeeDM," a new radio series merging EDM and country music.

Yes, it's okay to cringe at the name. According to a press release shared with EDM.com, "YeeDM" will deliver an exclusive mix of music spotlighting collaborations between country and EDM artists. Listeners will also hear country songs with electronic production as well as dance remixes of the genre's biggest hits.

"You might hear a Dolly Parton edit going into Jack Harlow, or going into Alesso or Diplo," said the show's DJ, Telemitry. "You might hear everything from Megan Thee Stallion to George Strait in these mixes. You have a one-hour mix to blend all these worlds together."

Many DJs have attempted to incorporate the sounds of country music into their work in recent years. And while the nexus of country music and EDM is a frail one, it has led to some big hits.

Back in 2019, Marshmello teamed up with superstar country singer Kane Brown for the dance-pop smash "One Thing Right." A year later, "Faith," a crossover hit by Galantis and Dolly Parton, cracked the Top 10 of Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart. Now, chart-topping dance music trio Cheat Codes recently announced a star-studded country album after working with the likes of Little Big Town and Lee Brice, among others.

The first episode of "YeeDM" aired on Friday, July 22nd on the Apple Music Country station. You can listen to the series' companion playlist on here.