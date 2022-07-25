Skip to main content
"YeeDM": Apple Launches New Radio Series to Merge Electronic and Country Music

"YeeDM": Apple Launches New Radio Series to Merge Electronic and Country Music

From Dolly Parton and George Strait to Alesso and Diplo, Apple Music's new series aims to spotlight the nexus of electronic and country music.

Pawel Szvmanski

From Dolly Parton and George Strait to Alesso and Diplo, Apple Music's new series aims to spotlight the nexus of electronic and country music.

From the tailgate to the rave, Apple Music is providing the soundtrack after launching "YeeDM," a new radio series merging EDM and country music.

Yes, it's okay to cringe at the name. According to a press release shared with EDM.com, "YeeDM" will deliver an exclusive mix of music spotlighting collaborations between country and EDM artists. Listeners will also hear country songs with electronic production as well as dance remixes of the genre's biggest hits.

"You might hear a Dolly Parton edit going into Jack Harlow, or going into Alesso or Diplo," said the show's DJ, Telemitry. "You might hear everything from Megan Thee Stallion to George Strait in these mixes. You have a one-hour mix to blend all these worlds together."

Many DJs have attempted to incorporate the sounds of country music into their work in recent years. And while the nexus of country music and EDM is a frail one, it has led to some big hits.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

country
NEWS

"YeeDM": Apple Launches New Radio Series to Merge Electronic and Country Music

From Dolly Parton and George Strait to Alesso and Diplo, Apple Music's new series aims to spotlight the nexus of electronic and country music.

By Jason Heffler2 minutes ago
Biicla Press Shot
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Biicla's Otherworldly Sophomore Album, "Yes Place"

The Russian trailblazer's new album further reinforces his staying power within the sphere of electronic music.

By Konstantinos Karakolis1 hour ago
Manila Killa
MUSIC RELEASES

Manila Killa's Debut Album "Dusk" Is the Apex of His Storytelling Mastery

12 enchanting tracks fit to the lifecycle of the album's titular enigmatic witching hour, contemplating the in-between place where the sun sits below the horizon.

By Rachel Kupfer1 hour ago

Back in 2019, Marshmello teamed up with superstar country singer Kane Brown for the dance-pop smash "One Thing Right." A year later, "Faith," a crossover hit by Galantis and Dolly Parton, cracked the Top 10 of Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart. Now, chart-topping dance music trio Cheat Codes recently announced a star-studded country album after working with the likes of Little Big Town and Lee Brice, among others.

The first episode of "YeeDM" aired on Friday, July 22nd on the Apple Music Country station. You can listen to the series' companion playlist on here.

Related

danceXL Final Art
NEWS

Apple Music Launches danceXL Playlist

Apple Music's danceXL playlist launches with music from Alesso, Martin Garrix, Camelphat, FISHER, Alison Wonderland, Above & Beyond, Kygo and more!

Zedd, OMNIA Nightclub
NEWS

Zedd Curates Exclusive DJ Mix of Apple Music's Biggest Songs of 2020

Check out Zedd's end-of-the-year playlist featuring over 30 of Apple Music's biggest 2020 tracks.

Apple Music Launches New danceXL Playlist (EDM.com Feature)
NEWS

Apple Music Launches New Web Player for Desktop Users

Apple Music is now available to surf right from your computer browser.

Aluna
Lifestyle

Apple Music Launches Fitness DJ Mix Series With Aluna, Valentino Khan, More

Loud Luxury and Above & Beyond also contribute exclusive mixes to the series, which is designed to offer spirited fitness experiences.

san holo
NEWS

San Holo Launches New Bitbird Radio Series

This new radio series is definitely gonna pack a bunch of heat!

Apple Music
INDUSTRY

Streaming Symmetry: See the Countries Where Apple Music is Cheaper Than Spotify—and Vice Versa

A new SavingSpot study compares the monthly subscription costs of Apple Music and Spotify around the world.

Tiesto-HD-Tiesto-Wallpaper-Black-and-White-Arms-Raised-Live
NEWS

Tiësto Reveals a New Album in the Works

The dance music vet spilled the beans to Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

Alesso
NEWS

Celebrate the History of Swedish Dance Music in Weeklong Tomorrowland Radio Program

This week, Tomorrowland's One World Radio will examine the impact of Swedish electronic music greats such as Alesso and Laidback Luke.