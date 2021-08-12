Arca Confirmed as Remixer on Lady Gaga's "Chromatica" Remix Album
Flushed with production credits from heavy-hitters in the EDM space, like Skrillex, Axwell, Tchami, and Madeon, the release of Lady Gaga's Chromatica album was one of the defining moments for dance music in 2020.
By summer 2021, the Little Monster rumor mill was ablaze after longtime Gaga collaborator and Executive Producer and A&R of Chromatica, BloodPop®, posed one simple question: "In theory - which artists would y’all want to see on a Chromatica remix album (and on what song)," he tweeted.
The requests ranged across the board, from Madonna to Lil Nas X. And it wasn't long until confirmations started rolling in.
Fans will be happy to hear that renowned Venezuelan electronic music artist Arca has been confirmed as a remixer, telling fans via Discord that her rework of the global hit single "Rain On Me" (with Ariana Grande) will drop on August 20th.
Back in May BloodPop® hinted that Rina Sawayama and Charli XCX could be featured. They've since been confirmed, as well as Dorian Electra, Bree Runway, A. G. Cook, LSDXOXO, and Lil Texas, among others. Famed art pop artist Grimes had also confirmed an appearance in her own Discord in late July.
As of this publication, an official release date for the Chromatica remix album has not yet been confirmed.
