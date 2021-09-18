AREA21 Announce Debut Album Release Date, Tease First-Ever Performance at Life Is Beautiful

We might see the live show debut of Martin Garrix and Maejor sooner than we thought.

Las Vegas music festival Life Is Beautiful set the internet ablaze this week after suggesting the "aliens" behind the AREA21 duo are landing in Sin City for their first-ever live performance.

Posting a visual of a neon prism, Life Is Beautiful told fans "they've landed and this isn't the only clue they've left." The inclusion of the prism is significant given AREA21's recurring use of the symbol in all of their recent cover art. The festival's flyer also features a holding spot near the top for what will be a major special guest, which lends credence to the suggestion that Martin Garrix and Maejor's collaborative alias could be the act to fit the bill.

Life Is Beautiful kicked off yesterday, September 17th, so fans should find out imminently this weekend as to whether the teasers are in fact tied to AREA21.

Since arriving on the scene in cryptic fashion in 2016, fans have been hungry to see the duo play live. The feverish desire has kicked into overdrive, however, with the duo's return from a near two-year hiatus in early 2021.

This year, Garrix and Maejor have been rolling out the makings of their debut album, releasing six new singles thus far, including "Followers," which dropped this week. The feel-good track implores listeners to find the willpower to shirk the need for digital validation in our current algorithmically-driven social environment.

Live onstage from the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, AREA21 recently revealed that the hotly anticipated album will land on November 12th.

FOLLOW AREA21:

Facebook: facebook.com/area21

Twitter: twitter.com/area21

Instagram: instagram.com/area21

Spotify: spoti.fi/34whOez