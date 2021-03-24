AREA21 Share Mysterious Radio Transmission Message: "We Are Coming"

AREA21 Share Mysterious Radio Transmission Message: "We Are Coming"

Martin Garrix and Maejor are trying to tell us something—most likely an album on the horizon.
Author:
Publish date:

Martin Garrix and Maejor are trying to tell us something—most likely an album on the horizon.

AREA21 are trying to tell us something.

The collaborative alias of Martin Garrix and Maejor sent an email to EDM.com today, March 24th, containing an audio file with a cryptic radio transmission message. We are unable to confirm who exactly the speaker is due to their concealment via voice modulation, but they are clearly signaling something big on the horizon. "Hello. We are coming," the voice says before asking fans to join them on a "mission."

Back in October 2020, Garrix confirmed the imminent return of AREA21, saying the duo "basically made a whole album" in an interview. They then went on to wipe their social media accounts in January 2021 before teasing the album later that month.

AREA21's message was also broadcast in an Instagram Story, which was captured and shared via Twitter. You can listen to it below.

FOLLOW AREA21:

Facebook: facebook.com/area21/
Twitter: twitter.com/area21
Instagram: instagram.com/area21
Spotify: spoti.fi/34whOez

Related

Dutch DJ/producer Martin Garrix performing while pyrotechnics/fireworks go off in the background.
NEWS

Martin Garrix's Side Project AREA21 Announces New Music This Week

New music from Martin Garrix and Maejor is on the way!

Martin Garrix
NEWS

Martin Garrix Confirms 2021 Return of AREA21

"We basically made a whole album."

AREA21
NEWS

Martin Garrix and Maejor Wipe AREA21 Social Media Clean After New Music Tease

The duo deleted all of the content from the group's social media pages on New Year's Day, leading many to believe that new music is imminent.

AREA21
NEWS

Martin Garrix and Maejor Tease New AREA21 Album

A mysterious post is leading fans to believe new music may come sooner than they expected.

Martin Garrix - Maejor
NEWS

Martin Garrix Teams Up With Maejor to Lead Project Area21 Release “We Did It” [LISTEN]

There's no stopping Martin Garrix right now! He's back with "We Did It," a new Area21 release. Listen to it here!

A photo of DJ/producer Martin Garrix (real name Martijn Garritsen) during a performance.
NEWS

Martin Garrix Sparks Fan Speculation with Mysterious Website Update

The Martin Garrix website has been given an interesting makeover.

martin garrix
NEWS

Martin Garrix's Radio Show Expands to YouTube

The expansion follows the show's landmark 300th episode.

Martin Garrix John Martin
MUSIC RELEASES

[LISTEN] Martin Garrix Drops Long-Awaited John Martin Collab "Higher Ground"

The wait for Martin Garrix and John Martin is finally over.