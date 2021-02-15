Pioneering Queer Dance Music Artist Ari Gold Has Died

Gold, one of the dance music scene's first openly gay artists, passed away after a battle with leukemia.
Author:
Publish date:

AriGold.com

Ari Gold, a pioneering electronic artist and DJ who bulldozed barriers in the LGBTQ+ music community, has died at the age of 47.

According to reports, Gold, who was one of the dance music scene's first openly gay artists, passed away on February 14th after a long battle with leukemia. Tributes to the late producer have been pouring in from the entertainment industry at large, from the likes of famed television personality RuPaul, Sex and the City's Mario Cantone, and many more.

Gold's storied career spans decades and at times crossed paths with musical legends, including Diana Ross, Boy George, and Cyndi Lauper. He released seven albums and once opened for Chaka Khan, according to Rolling Stone.

We at EDM.com express our sincere condolences to the family, fans, friends, and loved ones of Ari Gold.

