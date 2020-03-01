Armin van Buuren Announces All-Ages Afternoon Show For Youth Fans

Armin van Buuren is giving his younger fans a chance to experience one of his shows for themselves. The trance legend has officially announced his first-ever all-ages show, This Is Blah Blah Blah.

Never before has the future generation of EDM fans been able to see the legendary artist in concert due to age restrictions on his events. In a quote obtained by Your EDM, Armin explains how his own children inspired the idea behind an all-ages show. In his own words:

"During my most recent tour I realised that my children have never had the opportunity to see a live performance of mine. I would like to not only share my love for electronic music and trance with my own children, but to give all young fans the opportunity to attend a show and feel the energy that comes with a show of this format. I hope it is an inspiration for them."

Armin van Buuren's This Is Blah Blah Blah takes place on May 23rd at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam. Tickets to the show are on sale now and can be purchased here.

