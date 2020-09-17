Tomorrowland's One World Radio Launches New Genre Series With Trance Show Curated by Armin van Buuren

The virtual edition of Tomorrowland has come and gone, but the world's preeminent dance music festival brand is doing every thing it can to further connect with fans amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Tomorrowland's digital radio and content platform, One World Radio, has announced a new series called "4 To The Floor." Over the next four Fridays through October 9th, the mix show will dedicate itself to one specific genre, recruiting a special guest artist to curate the closing hour of each episode. Considering Tomorrowland's acclaim, it should come as no surprise that the first iteration "4 To The Floor" will be curated by dance music legend Armin van Buuren.

The episode will be completely dedicated to trance music and boasts a closing set that will feature "the best trance songs of all-time," according to a press release issued by Tomorrowland. Following van Buuren's "4 To The Floor" trance mix will be episodes devoted to techno, house, and disco music.

Trance fanatics can tune into "4 To The Floor – Trance" tomorrow, September 18th, from 14:00-18:00 CEST on One World Radio, YouTube or TuneIn. Fans can also listen to the show via SoundCloud following the conclusion of the broadcast.

