Armin van Buuren is Highlighting the Top 1,000 ASOT Tracks in Weeklong Stream

The seven-day stream will be counting down A State of Trance's top 1000 tracks in honor of their upcoming 1000th episode.
On New Year's Eve, Armin van Buuren sent off 2020 with the 997th episode of his illustrious A State of Trance radio show. Not long before that, he treated fans to an end-of-the-year mix, highlighting some of his favorite releases of the year.

To keep the celebration alive for trance addicts, in preparation of the show's jaw-dropping 1,000th episode, van Buuren will be counting down the top 1,000 A State of Trance tracks in a weeklong streaming event.

Considering the show has been running for nearly twenty years, choosing 1,000 songs might be too great of a task for one man. As detailed in the embedded announcement tweet below, the Dutch trance icon asked fans for help in selecting tracks that will make up the all-time list.

Armin van Buuren's special A State of Trance stream will run from January 14th at 10PM CET to January 21th on his Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook pages. You can subscribe to his YouTube channel and prepare for the seven-day event here.

