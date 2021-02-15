Armin van Buuren and Alesso Tease First-Ever Collaboration

Recent social media posts seem to point to the imminent release of Armin van Buuren and Alesso's first-ever collaboration.

On Valentine's Day, both artists took to Twitter to share hand-drawn art featuring their logos and the words "Leave a Little Love." Appropriate for the romantic holiday, they are both styled to look like love notes and are fashioned with hearts.

Unfortunately for impatient fans, no song preview or pre-save link exists, as nothing more than the teaser image was posted. Since sharing the photo, neither van Buuren nor Alesso artist have provided any additional information about their new venture.

At the time of this announcement, the official release date of "Leave a Little Love" is not yet known. Keep your eyes peeled on the artists' social media channels below.

