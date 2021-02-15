Armin van Buuren and Alesso Tease First-Ever Collaboration

Armin van Buuren and Alesso Tease First-Ever Collaboration

Both artists shared a hand-drawn image on Valentine's Day teasing "Leave a Little Love."
Author:
Publish date:

Recent social media posts seem to point to the imminent release of Armin van Buuren and Alesso's first-ever collaboration.

On Valentine's Day, both artists took to Twitter to share hand-drawn art featuring their logos and the words "Leave a Little Love." Appropriate for the romantic holiday, they are both styled to look like love notes and are fashioned with hearts.

Unfortunately for impatient fans, no song preview or pre-save link exists, as nothing more than the teaser image was posted. Since sharing the photo, neither van Buuren nor Alesso artist have provided any additional information about their new venture. 

At the time of this announcement, the official release date of "Leave a Little Love" is not yet known. Keep your eyes peeled on the artists' social media channels below.

FOLLOW ARMIN VAN BUUREN:

Facebook: facebook.com/arminvanbuuren
Twitter: twitter.com/arminvanbuuren
Instagram: instagram.com/arminvanbuuren
Spotify: spoti.fi/2WHsl2t

FOLLOW ALESSO:

Facebook: facebook.com/AlessoOfficial
Twitter: twitter.com/Alesso
Instagram: instagram.com/alesso
Spotify: spoti.fi/3kHFy5c

Related

A photo of Dutch DJ/producer Armin van Buuren leaning againsta large letter A.
NEWS

Armin van Buuren is Highlighting the Top 1,000 ASOT Tracks in Weeklong Stream

The seven-day stream will be counting down A State of Trance's top 1,000 tracks in honor of the show's upcoming 1,000th episode.

EDC
EVENTS

Eric Prydz, DJ Snake, Armin van Buuren to Perform at EDC Europe 2021: See the Full Lineup

Over 140 artists will perform across five stages to celebrate 25 years under the electric sky.

LarocBrasil
EVENTS

Armin van Buuren, Kungs and Alesso Are Bringing the Heat to Brazil's Laroc Nightclub

Name a better place to party than Carnival...we'll wait.

A photo of Dutch DJ/producer Armin van Buuren leaning againsta large letter A.
NEWS

Armin van Buuren Announces All-Ages Afternoon Show For Youth Fans

This spring, Armin van Buuren is giving the future generation of EDM fans a chance to see him at his first-ever all-ages show, This Is Blah Blah Blah.

A photo of Dutch DJ/producer Armin van Buuren leaning againsta large letter A.
MUSIC RELEASES

Armin van Buuren and Shapov Complete Their Trilogy EP with New Collaboration

Armin van Buuren and Shapov share their third collaboration.

Armin van Buuren, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and Brennan Heart
MUSIC RELEASES

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Armin van Buuren, and Brennan Heart Announce Upcoming Christmas Anthem

In addition to the four artists, the Christmas single is set to feature vocals from Jeremy Oceans.

BY RUUD BAAN
MUSIC RELEASES

Above & Beyond & Armin van Buuren Team Up for "Show Me Love"

Armin Van Buuren and Above & Beyond team up, at long last.

A color press photo of Armin van Buuren wearing a black tee shirt and standing against a giant letter A.
MUSIC RELEASES

Armin van Buuren and Duncan Laurence Release Music Video for "Feel Something"

The music video sees the duo make light of an uncomfortable situation similar to what most of the world is going through due to the ongoing pandemic.