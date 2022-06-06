Skip to main content
Armin van Buuren Announces Album Trilogy, "Feel Again"

Armin van Buuren Announces Album Trilogy, "Feel Again"

The trance music icon, who will release the first album of the series in mid-June 2022, also dropped a new single.

Bart Heemskerk

Fans of Armin van Buuren have a lot to look forward to this year and beyond.

The trance music icon has announced a three-part album series. Aptly titled Feel Again, the trilogy, van Buuren said, was created to reestablish the connection between his friends, family and fans that the pandemic had eroded.

He also dropped the series' titular single "Feel Again," a stunning house track featuring Wrabel that will appear on Part 1, which will arrive this Friday, June 10th and will comprise 10 songs. The trilogy's remaining two chapters are expected to be released in the fall of 2022 and the opening months of 2023 respectively, according to a press release issued by Armada.

Bass Canyon
EVENTS

Bass Canyon Unveils Stacked 2022 Lineup With Virtual Riot, SVDDEN DEATH, Zomboy, More

EDM.com Class of 2022 artists Ace Aura and Ray Volpe will also be joining Excision at the Gorge, among many others.

By Niko Sani37 minutes ago
vini vici
MUSIC RELEASES

Vini Vici Tap Gabry Ponte and Zafrir for Psytrance Anthem, "Lo Nevosh"

The electrifying collab arrived by way of GEKAI/Spinnin’ Records.

By EDM.com Staff6 hours ago
Mz Worthy
MUSIC RELEASES

Mz Worthy Kicks Off Pride Month With Heart-Pumping House Single, "Feel It"

"I hope while you’re listening you can just let go of it all and be your true self."

By Rachel Kupfer8 hours ago

"I’m really excited to announce my upcoming Feel Again album series," van Buuren said in a statement. "The past couple of years have been particularly trying for everyone, and I feel it’s time to not only bring my fans together on dance floors again, but also to show the lessons I’ve learned throughout my career and in the past two years in particular. I hope this album trilogy will inspire listeners to come together, seize the moment and, above all else, feel again."

You can pre-save Feel Again Part 1 here.

