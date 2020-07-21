Armin van Buuren Announces Forthcoming "Lost Tapes" Album

Several releases Armin van Buuren has been keeping close to chest will finally see the light of day. The Armada head honcho is returning with a new remix album at the end of the month titled Lost Tapes, comprised of several songs that have stolen the spotlight during his recent sets.

Armin van Buuren has shared previews for a handful of the forthcoming remixes, many of which have landed in his "A State Of Trance" radio show. All in all there are thirty-one remixes in total, which impressively is on par with the scale of van Buuren's Relax album released back in May 2020.

The remixes on Lost Tapes harken back to several different chapters of Armin van Buuren's longstanding career. Paul Denton is putting a new spin on van Buuren and Nadia Ali's 2005 acoustic guitar-driven single "Who is Watching." Meanwhile DRYM is aiming to take van Buuren's festival smashing single "Repeat After Me" to new heights.

Overall, the album is shaping up to be a trip down memory lane for both Armin van Buuren fans and trance fans alike, as some of the biggest producers in the genre are revamping his historic tracks. Armin van Buuren's Lost Tapes album is set for release on July 31st.

