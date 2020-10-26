Armin van Buuren is Re-Releasing His "Balance" Album in Immersive Dolby Atmos

You can now experience Armin van Buuren's iconic trance sound like never before.

The dance music legend and "A State Of Trance" proprietor has teamed up with Dolby to re-release his seventh studio album Balance in immersive Dolby Atmos. The unique re-issue of Balance, which was released exactly one year ago, will be available across TIDAL’s HiFi tier and Amazon Music HD starting today, October 26th.

Music processed in Dolby Atmos "makes listeners feel like they’re inside the music" by adding more space, clarity, and depth. Songs produced using the technology offer a more immersive listening experience because creators are able to strategically place distinct audio elements in a 3D sound field, which isn't possible in stereo.

Dolby Laboratories

Other recent Dolby Atmos projects in the dance music sphere include deadmau5 and The Neptunes' "Pomegranate" and a number of "first time on digital" releases by fabled electronic group Kraftwerk.

"Every song I make teaches me something new, and the next song is always a result of all my previous records, the new things I learned and the people I met," Armin van Buuren said in a press release issued to announce the Balance re-issue. "Over the years, this process - and especially the fun of creating - became more and more important to me. This creative journey gives me the energy to do what I do, to keep going. I don’t want to think about what music should be. I want to think about what music could be."

“Armin van Buuren has redefined what it means to be a DJ many times throughout his incredible career, and this reissue of Balance in Dolby Atmos helps elevate his most recent album to another level," added Daniela Bischof, Director of Marketing at Dolby Europe. We want listeners to feel like they are experiencing something truly special when they listen in Dolby Atmos at home, and this remixed album brings fans even closer to this global icon’s vision and one of his most exciting pieces of work yet."

Fans can listen to Balance in Dolby Atmos via Amazon Music HD on Echo Studio or on TIDAL's HiFi tier through compatible soundbars, TVs, AVR home theatre systems, or an Android smartphone or tablet.

FOLLOW ARMIN VAN BUUREN:

Facebook: facebook.com/arminvanbuuren

Twitter: twitter.com/arminvanbuuren

Instagram: instagram.com/arminvanbuuren

Spotify: spoti.fi/2WHsl2t