Watch Armin van Buuren and Ferry Corsten Perform Rare B2B Trance Set on Vinyl

Fans of trance music are in for a treat after Armin van Buuren and Ferry Corsten—two of the genre's most iconic artists—uploaded a rare B2B trance set.

The set, performed completely on vinyl, is a must-watch for any trance connoisseur, considering the mythos of van Buuren and Corsten. Over a full hour, the two dance music legends spin a slew of classics, including Inertia's "The System," Tiësto's "Lethal Industry," and Rank 1's iconic "Airwave." They tied a bow on the performance by closing it with "Brute," their timeless collaboration that was released on Corsten's Flashover Recordings imprint back in 2011.

You can watch the full B2B vinyl set below, courtesy of van Buuren's A State Of Trance.

FOLLOW ARMIN VAN BUUREN:

Facebook: facebook.com/arminvanbuuren

Twitter: twitter.com/arminvanbuuren

Instagram: instagram.com/arminvanbuuren

Spotify: spoti.fi/2WHsl2t

FOLLOW FERRY CORSTEN:

Facebook: facebook.com/FerryCorsten

Twitter: twitter.com/FerryCorsten

Instagram: instagram.com/ferrycorsten

Spotify: spoti.fi/37EiQHg