Watch Armin van Buuren and Ferry Corsten Perform Rare B2B Trance Set on Vinyl

A must-watch set from two of trance music's living legends.
A State of Trance

Fans of trance music are in for a treat after Armin van Buuren and Ferry Corsten—two of the genre's most iconic artists—uploaded a rare B2B trance set.

The set, performed completely on vinyl, is a must-watch for any trance connoisseur, considering the mythos of van Buuren and Corsten. Over a full hour, the two dance music legends spin a slew of classics, including Inertia's "The System," Tiësto's "Lethal Industry," and Rank 1's iconic "Airwave." They tied a bow on the performance by closing it with "Brute," their timeless collaboration that was released on Corsten's Flashover Recordings imprint back in 2011.

You can watch the full B2B vinyl set below, courtesy of van Buuren's A State Of Trance.

