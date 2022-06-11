Armin van Buuren Is Streaming an Original Concert Film—But Only for One Night

For one night only, fans have the opportunity to discover a lot more about one of trance music's most tenured icons with the premiere of This Is Me.

The forthcoming film details the life and experiences of Armin van Buuren, but June 30th will be the one and only date to catch the flick.

The iconic "This Is What It Feels Like" producer is teaming up with HYMN to make this exclusive event a reality. Combining legendary moments on the silver screen with innovations in Web3, HYMN creates a path for artists and fans to share in a piece of music and cinematic history.

Armin van Buuren is streaming his "This Is Me" concern film one time only. HYMN

Creating 1,234 Armin van Buuren NFT collectibles, HYMN is curating a collection of material and experiential rewards to further integrate some of the artist's biggest fans into the experience. Purchasing one of the four NFT variants allows collectors the opportunity to receive a variety of perks, including limited edition prints and access to HYMN's full ecosystem of work. Best of all, each NFT serves as a ticket to join van Buuren at a special premiere for This Is Me in Amsterdam's Tuschinski theater.

"An original film about Armin van Buuren: we shine a light on the human behind the music, interlacing his live concert with high-end film production, documentary and stylized concepts," the description on HYMN reads.

You can check out the trailer below and sign up for HYMN here to purchase tickets to the screening and join the company's NFT Ambassador program.

