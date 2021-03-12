Armin van Buuren Postpones "This Is Me" Tour Dates to Summer 2022

Legendary trance producer Armin van Buuren has postponed the dates of his "This Is Me" tour due to the impact of COVID-19.

According to the FAQ section of the tour's website, the dates have been rescheduled to June 2022. The four-day affair will now take place June 2nd to 5th, 2022, at the fabled Dutch concert venue Ziggo Dome.

It's worth noting that the Ziggo Dome recently hosted a clubbing experiment with a sample of 1,300 attendees. The trial concert, which organizers called "historic," was planned in order for health officials to analyze Dutch regulations and safety procedures as Amsterdam slowly reopens in light of COVID-19. Sam Feldt, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, and Lady Bee performed, among other DJs. You can read more about the event here.

All tickets purchased for Armin van Buuren's "This Is Me" concert experience, which the website dubbed a "'one-time-only' show of a lifetime," will remain valid. van Buuren and his team are also accepting refund requests, which can be submitted via the tour's FAQ page.

FOLLOW ARMIN VAN BUUREN:

Facebook: facebook.com/arminvanbuuren

Twitter: twitter.com/arminvanbuuren

Instagram: instagram.com/arminvanbuuren

Spotify: spoti.fi/2WHsl2t