Armin van Buuren to Play Rare Concert at Romania's Landmark Constitution Square

van Buuren joins music legends such as Lady Gaga and Bon Jovi as the rare few artists who have played at the iconic locale.
SNDR

One of Armin Van Buuren's first shows back on stage is set to be among the biggest of his career.

Allan Hardenberg, CEO of Dutch concert promoter ALDA, announced a unifying show concept set to take place in the heart of Romania's capital city. Titled Sound of Bucharest, the show promises to be the superstar producer's biggest solo show in Europe.

The setting for the show is Constitution Square, which provides the unique backdrop of the Palace of Parliament in full view. The locale is used for nationwide events such as New Year's celebrations and the National Day of Romania. Concerts from AC/DC, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and more have drawn crowds upwards of 55,000.

ALDA's Sound of Bucharest is slated to take place annually in Romania's Constitution Square.

ALDA's Sound of Bucharest is slated to take place annually in Romania's Constitution Square.

"I am delighted to return to Bucharest after 7 years, to Sound of Bucharest, on September 25, in Constitution Square. An iconic place, where so many great artists have performed, such as Roger Waters and Bon Jovi," Van Buuren said. "It will be a special weekend, which will celebrate our return to life. I am preparing a unique set and I am already working with some artists that I want to bring to Romania. It's a dream come true."

Sound of Bucharest is slated to be an annual recurring event, with the first edition taking place on September 25th. Registration for the event is now open.

