Armin van Buuren Curates Spotify Playlist With His Favorite Trance Anthems of All-Time

Get nostalgic dose of Armin van Buuren's trance favorites with this huge Spotify playlist takeover.

Ruud Baan

Trance music icon Armin van Buuren has taken over Spotify's "Trance Classics" playlist and filled it with his favorite trance anthems of all-time.

The list contains 50 nostalgic tracks from Above & Beyond, Tiësto, Gareth Emery, 4 Strings, Ian van Dahl, Marsha, and many more.

van Buuren was recently named in EDM.com's "Best of 2021: Songs" list in the trance category, where his single "Turn The World Into a Dancefloor" was honored alongside songs by Alpha 9, Ilan Bluestone & Ellen Smith, Au5 & HALIENE, and Aly & Fila & Jes.

Before 2021 came to a wrap, van Buuren performed in front of 20,000 fans at halftime of a Chicago Bulls' game against the Knicks at United Center. He opened with the Bulls' iconic theme song, which was famously remixed by Pretty Lights in 2011.

2 minutes ago
van Buuren's fabled "A State of Trance" show will be making a return to Los Angeles on April 9th of this year at Banc of California Stadium. The show has become a staple for rising trance artists. ASOT also celebrated its 1,000th episode last year.

Check out Armin van Buuren's selection of trance hits for Spotify's "Trance Classics" playlist below. 

