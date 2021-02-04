SiriusXM Launches Exclusive Channels from Armin van Buuren and Steve Aoki

SiriusXM Launches Exclusive Channels from Armin van Buuren and Steve Aoki

The two mammoth EDM stars join Diplo in receiving their own Sirius XM channels.
Author:
Publish date:

SiriusXM is the foremost source of satellite radio, where users can choose channels that play some of their favorite genres and music from their favorite artists. In the EDM corner, Diplo has been holding it down with the Diplo's Revolution channel, among other genre-based channels like Chill, BPM Discovery, Utopia, and Studio 54 Radio.

Now, SiriusXM has brought two more superstar artists into the fold to host their very own channels. Trance legend Armin van Buuren and EDM renaissance man Steve Aoki have received their own airspace courtesy of the radio giant.

van Buuren's channel, A State of Armin, will of course feature the latest and greatest in trance and progressive, as well as some genre classics from the famed producer himself and many others. Armin previously hosted “A State of Sundays," a 24-hour block of programming that played every Sunday on Diplo's Revolution.

“Part of the reason why I've been around for so long is because nothing beats the feeling of sharing the music you love with as many people as possible," van Buuren told Billboard. "I'm grateful that SiriusXM is giving me the opportunity to reach even more people through this new full-time streaming channel."

Steve Aoki's channel will be centered around remixes of pop and dance music. "Steve Aoki’s Remix Radio is special to me because remixes have really helped me hone in on and develop my own sound over the years," he told Billboard.

For more information, visit the official Sirius XM website

Related

pjimage (16)
NEWS

Taiwanese Festival Features Parody Performances of Skrillex, Steve Aoki, and Armin van Buuren

Be Somebody Festival lives up to its name.

Armin-van-Buuren
NEWS

Tomorrowland's One World Radio Launches New Genre Series With Trance Show Curated by Armin van Buuren

The "4 To The Floor" series will run for the next four Fridays.

A photo of Dutch DJ/producer Armin van Buuren leaning againsta large letter A.
NEWS

Armin van Buuren is Highlighting the Top 1,000 ASOT Tracks in Weeklong Stream

The seven-day stream will be counting down A State of Trance's top 1,000 tracks in honor of the show's upcoming 1,000th episode.

Armin-van-Buuren
NEWS

Armin van Buuren Announces Forthcoming "Lost Tapes" Album

Over thirty new remixes of Armin van Buuren's iconic hits are on the way.

A color press photo of Armin van Buuren wearing a black tee shirt and standing against a giant letter A.
NEWS

Armin van Buuren Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles

He sat down on the Dutch talk show Jinek to speak on Balance, his legacy, and the darker side of the EDM industry.

A photo of Dutch DJ/producer Armin van Buuren leaning againsta large letter A.
NEWS

Armin van Buuren Commences 6-Part Documentary, Mr. Perfect

Mr. Perfect will cover the highs and lows of Armin Van Buuren’s life thus far.

Fortnite
EVENTS

[WATCH] deadmau5, Dillon Francis, and Steve Aoki Takeover Fortnite's Party Royale

The trio of EDM stars joined Fortnite alumni Marshmello, Diplo, and Travis Scott with their recent Party Royale show.

Armin van Buuren, ASOT 900, ALDA Events
NEWS

Watch Armin van Buuren Drops the New ASOT 900 Anthem from 200 Feet in the Air

Armin van Buuren also announced that a world-renowned trance act will join him at the next ASOT festival in the Netherlands.