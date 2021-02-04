SiriusXM is the foremost source of satellite radio, where users can choose channels that play some of their favorite genres and music from their favorite artists. In the EDM corner, Diplo has been holding it down with the Diplo's Revolution channel, among other genre-based channels like Chill, BPM Discovery, Utopia, and Studio 54 Radio.

Now, SiriusXM has brought two more superstar artists into the fold to host their very own channels. Trance legend Armin van Buuren and EDM renaissance man Steve Aoki have received their own airspace courtesy of the radio giant.

van Buuren's channel, A State of Armin, will of course feature the latest and greatest in trance and progressive, as well as some genre classics from the famed producer himself and many others. Armin previously hosted “A State of Sundays," a 24-hour block of programming that played every Sunday on Diplo's Revolution.

“Part of the reason why I've been around for so long is because nothing beats the feeling of sharing the music you love with as many people as possible," van Buuren told Billboard. "I'm grateful that SiriusXM is giving me the opportunity to reach even more people through this new full-time streaming channel."

Steve Aoki's channel will be centered around remixes of pop and dance music. "Steve Aoki’s Remix Radio is special to me because remixes have really helped me hone in on and develop my own sound over the years," he told Billboard.

For more information, visit the official Sirius XM website.