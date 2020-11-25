deadmau5, REZZ, More Pay Tribute to i_o Following Producer's Tragic Death

Garrett Lockhart, who to friends and fellow musicians was affectionately known as i_o, tragically passed away at the age of 30 on Monday, November 3rd.

The gifted producer was coming into his own, in every sense of the term. Lockhart recently celebrated his momentous signing to Armada Music as well as the launch of his own Label 444 banner. Ergo, perhaps the most devastating aspect of Lockhart’s sudden death isn’t what he has done so far, but rather how much more he had to accomplish.

The EDM family has banded together in the last 24 hours to pay tribute to Lockhart and share their memories of the late music producer, who Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella called a “beautiful soul.” You can view a handful of those tributes below, from the likes of deadmau5, REZZ, Kayzo, NGHTMRE, and many more.