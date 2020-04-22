ASO Celebrates Earth Day With Comprehensive "Elevating Event Sustainability" Guide

What a way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. Ascendance Sustainable Events, Miami’s first sustainable event consulting company, is giving away a free, 15-page guide covering major changes the music industry can make to become more eco-friendly. The comprehensive guide provides organizers the necessary tools they need to start re-strategizing their environmental and community impacts.

One positive notion that has arisen from the COVID-19 pandemic is the urge to think globally. Our actions can have a direct effect on the rest of society, and this rings especially true for massive festivals that leave a negative environmental footprint once the smoke has cleared.

“Our planet is having the best rest it has ever received from human activity in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Vivian Belzaguy, founder of Ascendance Sustainable Events in a press statement. “While that’s no cause for celebration, it is a wake-up call for all of us - including event organizers - to think about how we can not only step lightly back onto the planet when this is over, but grow new awareness and action around sustainability. While all events will have the ability to do this when they return, I believe that music events, in particular, have a superpower for creating positive influence.”

This comprehensive guide breaks down why event organizers will benefit from a more sustainable approach. It details the best practices and tips for preventing pollution, reducing waste, conserving nature, community engagement, and the emerging need for public health solutions. The guide also covers how to leverage sustainability into opportunities for marketing, cost saving, revenue generation, and community engagement.

Ascendance is the leading voice in sustainability programs for venues and events ranging from 100 to 50,000 attendees. Belzaguy founded the company to help other organizations go as green as possible. Notable projects they've worked on include Ultra Music Festival and Rakastella Music Festival.

Download the Elevating Event Sustainability Guide here.

