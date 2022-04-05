Skip to main content
Association For Electronic Music Appoints First Female CEO, Silvia Montello

Montello's prior experience includes leadership positions at BMG, Kobalt Music/AWAL, Our Price Music and more.

c/o Press

In a landmark moment for the dance music industry, Silvia Montello has been named the new CEO of the Association For Electronic Music (AFEM).

Montello will replace Greg Marshall, who has served as CEO over the last four years. Notably, she will be the first female CEO to lead the non-profit organization, which includes 250 members hailing from over 25 unique countries. Prior to joining the organization, she worked at a variety of leading music organizations including BMG, Kobalt Music/AWAL, and Our Price Music over the course of 30 years.

"Our industry continues to evolve at a pace, forever bringing with it new opportunities and emerging technologies," Montello said in a press release shared with EDM.com. "I look forward to helping bring together an amazing ecosystem of platforms, organization, professionals and creators in building sustainable success through innovation, diversity, inclusion and collaboration."

Known as a leading institutional voice of the electronic music industry, AFEM is a trade organization with representative members from artist management firms, labels, promotional companies, agencies, streaming platforms, startups and more. The organization was co-founded by Ben Turner and Kurosh Nasseri in 2013.

