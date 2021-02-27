Astralwerks and Blue Note Records Launch Collaborative Lo-Fi Focused Outlet, Bluewerks

Astralwerks and Blue Note Records are joining forces to usher in a new wave of lo-fi with their collaborative series, Bluewerks.



The two Universal Music properties have released their first offering, Bluewerks Vol. 1: Up Down Left Right, a showcase of tunes intersecting the worlds of electronic music and jazz. To kick things off, the project received an introduction from one of the most famous voices in dance music, Pete Tong.

The compilation features a slew of pleasantly evolving instrumental soundscapes, ideal for unwinding the mind. Diverse jazz arrangements take center focus on this project as rich, expansive synth pads fill the space with colorful background energy. From the echoing stringed reverberations of Zmeyev's "Chilled Room" to the smooth languid brass on "Aloe" by Phlocalyst, this compilation is easy listening all-around.

Though Astralwerks and Blue Note Records both have been established for decades, the two imprints aren't hesitating to shake things up with something new and cutting edge. Astralwerks was founded in 1993 and came to prominence with the rise of Fatboy Slim and The Chemical Brothers in its early years. Meanwhile, Blue Note Records has stood an incredible test of time promoting jazz throughout the decades since its founding in 1939.