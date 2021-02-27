Astralwerks and Blue Note Records Launch Collaborative Lo-Fi Focused Outlet, Bluewerks

Astralwerks and Blue Note Records Launch Collaborative Lo-Fi Focused Outlet, Bluewerks

Two storied labels are embarking on a cutting-edge effort to spice up the lo-fi space.
Author:
Publish date:

Astralwerks and Blue Note Records are joining forces to usher in a new wave of lo-fi with their collaborative series, Bluewerks.

The two Universal Music properties have released their first offering, Bluewerks Vol. 1: Up Down Left Right, a showcase of tunes intersecting the worlds of electronic music and jazz. To kick things off, the project received an introduction from one of the most famous voices in dance music, Pete Tong

The compilation features a slew of pleasantly evolving instrumental soundscapes, ideal for unwinding the mind. Diverse jazz arrangements take center focus on this project as rich, expansive synth pads fill the space with colorful background energy. From the echoing stringed reverberations of Zmeyev's "Chilled Room" to the smooth languid brass on "Aloe" by Phlocalyst, this compilation is easy listening all-around.

Though Astralwerks and Blue Note Records both have been established for decades, the two imprints aren't hesitating to shake things up with something new and cutting edge. Astralwerks was founded in 1993 and came to prominence with the rise of Fatboy Slim and The Chemical Brothers in its early years. Meanwhile, Blue Note Records has stood an incredible test of time promoting jazz throughout the decades since its founding in 1939.

Related

General
Lifestyle

Saffron Launches Tech-Focused Membership Program for Womxn in Electronic Music

Saffron's member club seeks to provide womxn greater opportunities for advancement in the music industry.

Online gamer Tyler Blevins, better known to the world as Ninja.
NEWS

Astralwerks Records and Ace Gamer, Ninja, Team Up on Ninjawerks

Ninjawerks, an original soundtrack, will feature music from the top names in electronic music.

A Hundred Drums
MUSIC RELEASES

A Hundred Drums Debuts Lo-Fi Side Project and New EP, "Sonder"

"Sonder" marks her debut in the lo-fi genre and a brief departure from her deep dub catalogue.

Axwell Ingrosso - 2
NEWS

Astralwerks Announces Major Rebrand With Its Relaunch

With a refreshed team, logo and a renewed focus on dance and electronic music, Astralwerks is back and promising to be better than ever before!

Oliver Heldens
MUSIC RELEASES

Oliver Heldens Launches New Record Label, Releases Collaboration with Party Pupils and MAX

Oliver Heldens has launched a new label venture, OH2, as he turns his attention toward commercial dance music.

Chris Lake
NEWS

Chris Lake and His Black Book Imprint Join Astralwerks

Thanks to Astralwerks, you'll be hearing a lot more of house kingpin Chris Lake.

Martin Garrix, Tove Lo
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix and Tove Lo Release Intimate Future Pop Collaboration, "Pressure"

Martin Garrix takes a "less is more" approach with minimal, yet effective synth work.

Album artwork for Ninjawerks by Ninja and Astralwerks, cropped.
MUSIC RELEASES

Ninja and Astralwerks Reveal Full Tracklist for Ninjawerks Compilation

Tiësto, ARTY and Cray are among the artists who contributed to Ninjawerks Vol. 1.