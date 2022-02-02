Atlanta's Domaine Nightclub Reopens With Stellar Lineup of DJs

One of Atlanta's best nightclubs is back in full swing—and with a stellar lineup of DJs in tow.

Domaine opened up in late 2019 to much acclaim, quickly becoming entrenched in the city's nightlife fabric thanks to its luxe experience and state-of-the-art production. After a multimillion dollar renovation, the 26,000-square foot venue was a force to be reckoned with.

However, like virtually every entertainment venue on the planet, Domaine shuttered in 2020 thanks to the wrath of the pandemic. But it's not a Covid casualty. With their sights set on dominating the Atlanta clubbing scene in 2022, organizers took the broken eggs and are now making quite the omelette.

They've now joined forces with a number of renowned DJs, who are set to grace Domaine's stages in the coming weeks, starting with dance music vet Moguai this Friday, February 4th. He'll be followed by iconic Dutch DJ Nicky Romero, progressive house luminary Morgan Page, superstar Brazilian duo Dubdogz, live mashup extraordinaire Sickick, and finally chart-topping Aussie sister duo NERVO on 4/22.

Domaine Atlanta. c/o Domaine

Domaine's curation doesn't stop at just electronic dance music. The club has hosted performances from iconic rappers Rick Ross and Snoop Dogg, among other contemporary music stars.

And considering Domaine's renown in the Midtown area, locals can expect similar high-caliber talent from here on out as the venue tears hell for leather into 2022 with a slew of cant-miss shows. Organizers tell us they have an even bigger lineup for both the nightclub and Midtown Beach Club expected to be announced within the next couple weeks.

You can purchase tickets to Domaine's upcoming shows here.

