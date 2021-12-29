Audius Awards Showcase Highlights of 2021 In Blockchain-Based Streaming

Like most blockchain-based protocols, Audius boomed to new heights in 2021, netting nearly seven million monthly listeners. To celebrate, the community is recognizing the platform's many highlights with the advent of the Audius Awards.

Clayton Blaha, Audius’ Head of Partnerships, touted the meteoric user acquisition and artist adoption as big wins for the platform as Audius aims to carry momentum.

"Like many communities in crypto, 2021 was pretty insane for Audius," Blaha said. "The network saw tremendous growth in terms of users and it launched some amazing product features and partnerships. More and more artists are using the network to get their music out and to connect with fans directly; it’s inspiring to see folks who began their careers on Audius go on to play festivals and really build fanbases. I think the Audius Awards will help carry that energy into 2022."

c/o Audius

In total, the Audius Awards considered the "best of" across numerous unique categories: Best EDM Song, Best Bass Song, Best Rap Song, Best DJ Mix, Best Artist, Best Emerging Artist, Best Playlist On Audius, Top Label On Audius, Best Track / Album Art, and Most Active Community Presence.

The top five recipients in each category will receive a special "Silver Audius Awards" NFT, and every community member who voted will receive a participation NFT. Check out the community's top five selections in each category below.

Best EDM Song

Zedd - Squid Game & Do It To It Edit

camoufly - told u so

Skrillex - Kliptown Empryean

Steve Aoki & 3LAU - Jenny

Andy Caldwell - Pulling Every String

Best Bass Song

Bass Nation - Anthem III

Million Records: Archelli Findz - Umbrella

SUB FOCUS: John Summit - Deep End Remix

Partica Artist Group: Frankenstein (23-Artist Mega Collab)

acloudyskye - Daze

Best Rap Song



Allan Kingdom - Reasons

thugbirdz - Thugbirdz rap contest (Produced by P Doc)

Mr. Carmack - BUBBLIN' Remix

Hannibal Buress - Cheers (Produced by Brian Babylon)

MadeinTYO - Chucky Cheese

Best DJ Mix

Minnesota - Bicycle Day Mix Vol. 4

RL Grime - Halloween X

RAC - North Beach DJ Mix

Brownies & Lemonade - Netsky (LA Live Set)

n0zero - n0mix#008

Best Artist

camoufly

wuki

3LAU

Skrillex

deadmau5

Best Emerging Artist

camoufly

JKuch

Ljazzbeats

Feldt

celiaINside

Best Playlist On Audius

Audius Playlists - Lo-Fi Nights

Trap Nation - Trap Nation

Byte - Lofi Chillhop Beats

Broz Rodriguez - Dance Latino

SPICYCAKE - Tasty Alley

Top Label On Audius

QULQUL LABEL

Phuture Collective

Electric Wave

Partica Artist Group

Trap Nation

Best Track / Album Art

Million Records: BYRAM - Close to me

3LAU - Faces

Powfu - .xxxx.xxxx.xx.xxxx

MAHARI MADAN - PILOT (Prod. UNLUCKY)

RL Grime - Halloween X (Live at the Hollywood Palladium)

Most Active Community Presence

SenjienZ

Phuture Collective

Broken Blythe

Audius Playlists

Greek LoFi Community