Austin Kramer Launches Playlist Dedicated to Artists Impacted By Type 1 Diabetes

Renowned dance music curator Austin Kramer has made his trade on developing engaging playlists. But his latest is his most personal one yet.

In his newest offering, Kramer, former Global Head of Dance & Electronic Music at Spotify, derived inspiration from a near lifelong struggle living with Type 1 diabetes.

According to the World Health Organization, around 422 million people worldwide suffer from some form of diabetes. It's estimated that around with around 5-10% of the total specifically have Type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune condition where the pancreas does not produce insulin. Consequentially, fluctuations in blood glucose levels can leave those with the condition feeling unshakably fatigued during the day, among other complications.

Kramer's "DiaBEATS" playlist is a collection of 96 energizing and uplifting tracks dedicated to the artists and fans struggling with Type 1 diabetes. The multi-genre playlist is, of course, a dance music-heavy one featuring numerous tried-and-true EDM classics as well as some newer cuts that have timeless potential.

According to the description, the playlist also featured the deliberate selection of artists who have been impacted by Type 1 diabetes in some capacity. The tracklist includes records from David Guetta, Alesso, Felix Jaehn, Calvin Harris, Carnage, Slushii, and many more.

Follow "DiaBEATS" by Austin Kramer on Spotify to stay up to date on all of his latest selections.