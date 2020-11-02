Australian Breakbeat Legend Phil K Has Died

The venerated DJ and producer passed away after a battle with bladder cancer.
Phil K

Phil K, a legendary DJ and producer who was revered for his contributions to the Australian breakbeat scene, has died at the age of 51. According to The Music, he revealed he had been diagnosed with bladder cancer back in February 2019.

"Our community lost one of its finest yesterday," reads a statement shared by the organizers of Rainbow Serpent Festival, a major dance music fest in Melbourne. "Phil K was a pioneer of the Australian electronic music scene, a Rainbow legend and, most important of all, a truly wonderful and kind person who will be sadly missed by so many. The entire Rainbow Serpent Festival crew would like to acknowledge his contribution to our scene, to music, to our lives and to send our condolences to his family and friends."

Cutting his teeth in Melbourne's electronic dance music landscape in the 90s and 2000s, Phil K went on to be considered one of its pioneering artists. In a GoFundMe campaign developed in 2019 to help pay for his treatments, he shared his hope to come back stronger than ever. "I’ve been through a lot of pain but I’m past the worst and want to get my body strong again," the page reads. "I want to be even stronger than what I used to be. I want get back to work. I want to get back to music and DJ. I want some sense of normality." You can read the full message here.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media, including one from influential British DJ and record producer Dave Seaman, who saluted his late friend via an Instagram post. "Absolutely devastated to hear that one of the best human beings I ever had the chance to meet has lost his battle with cancer,” wrote Seaman.

“Phil K was not only one of the best DJs ever but more importantly, was one the kindest, most genuine human beings whose enthusiasm and lust for life was so infectious, it was always such an enlightening and inspiring pleasure to spend time in his company. He was a real one-off," Seaman continued. "I will treasure all the wonderful memories mate. RIP my friend. You will be truly missed."

We at EDM.com express our sincere condolences to the family, fans, friends, and loved ones of Phil K.

