Autograf Announces Debut Album, "The Ace of You"

Autograf's debut album has been a long time coming. Six years in the making, The Ace of You is set to be a sonic journey through heartbreak, loss, and the intricacies of approaching crossroads in life.

The full-length album, which will arrive by way of the venerated Armada Music banner, has the promise of signaling the start of a new chapter for Autograf. They took to social media to announce the album and exult in its impending release. "So excited to announce our album The Ace of You is coming out October 23rd!" Autograf wrote. "If you’ve ever shared an experience with us, whether listening to our music in times of trouble, or having the time of your life at a show, we invite you all to join us on this musical journey."

Despite fluctuations in Autograf's sound over the years, it has remained nothing short of scintillating. Whether they are producing deep house, nu-disco, or more future-leaning songs, the result always falls under a melodic—and sometimes haunting—umbrella. Regardless of genre, their capacity to pump out poignant compositions with visceral lyrical elements is second to none, and their forthcoming album should be a microcosm of that innate ability.

You can check out Autograf's announcement below and pre-save The Ace of You here ahead of its October 23rd release.

