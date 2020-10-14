Autopsy Report Reveals Erick Morillo Died of Accidental Drug Overdose

Over one month after Erick Morillo's death, an autopsy report has revealed that the late DJ died as a result of a drug overdose. The final autopsy report is expected to be released within the next two weeks.

Miami New Times announced yesterday, October 13th, that a preliminary report from the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner Department confirmed Morillo's death to be an accident. According to the New Times, who obtained a copy of the report, Morillo died of "acute ketamine toxicity." The report also lists cocaine and MDMA as contributing factors.

Morillo, perhaps best known for his global hit "I Like to Move It," was found dead on September 1st, 2020 in Miami Beach. Prior to the news of his death, Morillo had been arrested and charged with sexual battery and was scheduled to appear in court on September 4th.

Source: Miami New Times