Skip to main content
Avant Gardner Acquires Made Event, Electric Zoo for $15 Million

Avant Gardner Acquires Made Event, Electric Zoo for $15 Million

A major acquisition rocks New York nightlife.

Alive Coverage

A major acquisition rocks New York nightlife.

New York City's most popular EDM venue has taken over its premier electronic festival.

Last week, Billboard reported that the investment group behind Brooklyn hotspot Avant Gardner is purchasing New York promoter Made Event for $15 million from LiveStyle.

Settled earlier this month, the deal includes Made Event’s crown jewel, Electric Zoo, the biggest electronic dance music festival in New York. As a result of the acquisition, Avant Gardner will operate Electric Zoo this year. The 100,000-capacity fest annually takes place over Labor Day Weekend and boasts an array of famed DJs like Porter Robinson, Martin Garrix, DJ Snake, and Carl Cox.

Fireworks erupt over the main stage at Electric Zoo

Electric Zoo.

Despite a strong foothold in New York's dance music scene, Avant Gardner and Made Event have varied backgrounds.

Two Swiss men, concert promoter Billy Bildstein and banker Philipp Wiederkehr, co-founded Avant Gardner in 2017. At the time, Bildstein and Wiederkehr had limited exposure to New York nightlife. However, the former's experience throwing parties in Europe and the latter's operation of a multi-million dollar private equity and asset management firm—which manages the fortunes of some of Zurich's wealthiest companies and families—fueled their quest for conquering New York City's EDM scene.

Five years in, Avant Gardner has emerged as New York’s most frequented electronic music venue. It regularly attracts the world’s most celebrated DJs and throngs of beat-hungry revelers to its 80,000 square foot venue, which includes three distinct performance spaces: Brooklyn Mirage, Great Hall and Kings Hall. 

But meteoric success hasn’t come without its fair share of challenges. From run-ins with local community boards to shutdowns by the fire department, the road to the top was a bumpy ride.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

hardwell ultra miami
MUSIC RELEASES

Hardwell Drops Never-Before-Heard Music In First "Tomorrowland Friendship Mix"

Hardwell debuted a blistering techno rework of Skrillex and J Balvin's "In Da Getto," among other brand new material.

By Jason Heffler2 hours ago
Fireworks over the main stage at Electric Zoo
NEWS

Avant Gardner Acquires Made Event, Electric Zoo for $15 Million

A major acquisition rocks New York nightlife.

By Saad Masood10 hours ago
wreckno
MUSIC RELEASES

Wreckno Drops Fiery Hip-House Track, "DELUSIONAL"

"DELUSIONAL" arrives ahead of a landmark performance at Electric Forest.

By Jason Heffler17 hours ago

Made Event has faced setbacks through the years as well. A far cry from the European origins of Avant Gardner, Made Event was founded by husband-and-wife team Mike Bindra and Laura De Palma in Long Island City, Queens. Plus, its problems have less to do with local authorities and are more in the realm of financial woes.

Afrojack Brooklyn Avant Gardner 2019

Afrojack performs at Avant Gardner.

In 2014, entertainment industry veteran Bob Sillerman’s ill-fated SFX bought Made Event. The acquisition was part of a purchasing spree aimed at cultivating a massive network of electronic dance music promoters under the SFX banner. Sillerman had undertaken a similar strategy in the 90s, successfully creating the original SFX live events company that eventually became Live Nation.

This time around, however, SFX racked up insurmountable debts. In 2016, the company filed for bankruptcy just two years after acquiring Made Event. Emerging from bankruptcy with AEG Live leader Randy Phillips at the helm, SFX then rebranded as LiveStyle Inc, retaining many of SFX’s assets, including Made Event.

After Phillips' departure from SFX in 2019, LiveStyle began selling many of its festival assets. In 2020, Disco Donnie bought back Disco Donnie Presents and LiveXLive, and acquired Spring Awakening festival promoter React Presents. And just last year, U.K.-based events promoter Superstruct Entertainment bought Dutch events brand ID&T. Made Event is reported to be the last U.S. festival property LiveStyle planned to sell.

Outside of operating Electric Zoo, it’s unclear how Avant Gardner will incorporate Made Event into its business model. But New York electronic music enthusiasts are safe to surmise Avant Gardner bringing its production prowess to the festival—and with that, a possible return to the animal-themed stages that originally put the “Zoo” in Electric Zoo.

FOLLOW ELECTRIC ZOO:

Facebook: facebook.com/ElectricZoo
Instagram: instagram.com/electriczoony
Twitter: twitter.com/ElectricZooNY

FOLLOW AVANT GARDNER:

Facebook: facebook.com/avantgardnerbk
Instagram: instagram.com/avantgardnerbk
Twitter: twitter.com/avantgbk

Related

53310327_2574265879281106_5234712350887510016_n
NEWS

New York’s Teksupport and Avant Gardner Announce Summer Shows With Mandatory Vaccine Policy

New York's dance music nightlife scene is gearing up for a massive summer in complete compliance with local pandemic ordinances, featuring prominent artists Black Coffee, REZZ, Lane 8, and more.

brooklyn mirage
NEWS

New York’s Avant Gardner Revokes Vaccine Mandate for Event Attendance

The Brooklyn-based electronic music venue updated its vaccine policy as it gears up for performances by REZZ, Zedd, Black Coffee, deadmau5, and DJ Snake, among others.

Kaskade_Electric Zoo 2021_01
EVENTS

Inside Electric Zoo's "Supernatural" Return to Randall’s Island

New York's premier electronic music festival Electric Zoo celebrated its 12th year over Labor Day weekend.

Electric Zoo - Main Stage 2017
EVENTS

Electric Zoo 2021: Here's Everything You Need to Know

Ahead of the return of New York's biggest electronic music festival, learn about its COVID-19 safety policies, official afterparties, late-night food, navigating transit in the city, and more.

Electric Zoo Wild Island Main Stage 2017
INTERVIEWS

Electric Zoo Organizers Reveal Details Behind Festival: Thrills, Challenges, Artist Selection & More

“We believe there is an immense significance to being the Big Apple's premiere electronic music festival. Whether a guest is from one of the five boroughs or visiting from elsewhere, there's something very special about enjoying the final soundtrack of summer with friends, new and old, as the skyline of New York City twinkles in the background.”

skrillex
EVENTS

Skrillex Announces Rare Show at Brooklyn's Avant Gardner

It'll be the first time Skrillex has performed in New York City since 2017, when he gave Webster Hall a proper sendoff.

Electric Zoo - Main Stage 2017
EVENTS

Electric Zoo Celebrates “The Big 10” This Weekend

The best way to enjoy Labor Day Weekend.

Electric Zoo 2017 - Main Stage
EVENTS

10 Exciting Acts To Check Out At Electric Zoo This Weekend

Labor Day Weekend is an electronic music extravaganza at New York's Electric Zoo Festival.