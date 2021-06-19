New York’s Avant Gardner Revokes Vaccine Mandate for Event Attendance

New York’s Avant Gardner Revokes Vaccine Mandate for Event Attendance

The Brooklyn-based electronic music venue updated its vaccine policy as it gears up for performances by REZZ, Zedd, Black Coffee, deadmau5, and DJ Snake, among others.
Author:
Publish date:

Michael Poselski

The Brooklyn-based electronic music venue updated its vaccine policy as it gears up for performances by REZZ, Zedd, Black Coffee, deadmau5, and DJ Snake, among others.

Two weeks ago, Brooklyn-based electronic music venue Avant Gardner shared an announcement requiring attendees to be vaccinated for all upcoming shows. However, in response to the state of New York's rescinding of COVID-19 restrictions, Avant Gardner has revoked its vaccine mandate.

Earlier this week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo lifted sweeping state ordinances on social distancing requirements, capacity limits, health screenings, and cleaning protocols. The Governor’s statement followed a milestone that 70% of New York’s adult population had received at least one dose of the vaccine. Now, the onus is on private businesses to enact or drop COVID-19 safety policies for patrons.

From the get-go, Avant Gardner made it clear that its vaccine mandate was made necessary due to local mandates. Public outcry in response to Avant Gardner’s vaccine policy even prompted them to break down their reasoning and appease the local electronic music community on social media. So, it’s no surprise that the popular electronic music hotspot is swiftly reversing course in response to relaxed restrictions.

Avant Gardner’s summer oasis The Brooklyn Mirage is gearing up for a massive slate of events starting next month. REZZ, Zedd, Black Coffee, deadmau5, and DJ Snake are just a few of the headlining performers ready to bring New York’s electronic music scene back to its pre-pandemic vibrancy.

FOLLOW AVANT GARDNER:

Facebook: facebook.com/avantgardnerbk
Instagram: instagram.com/avantgardnerbk
Twitter: twitter.com/avantgbk

Related

53310327_2574265879281106_5234712350887510016_n
NEWS

New York’s Teksupport and Avant Gardner Announce Summer Shows With Mandatory Vaccine Policy

New York's dance music nightlife scene is gearing up for a massive summer in complete compliance with local pandemic ordinances, featuring prominent artists Black Coffee, REZZ, Lane 8, and more.

New York Skyline
EVENTS

A Guide to Electronic Music Halloween Events in New York City

From Black Coffee’s soulful techno to Rusko’s relentless wobbles, there’s plenty of musical variety, and of course, decisions to be made.

TTYL Presents: CID @ Kings Hall - Avant Gardner (EDM.com Feature) + Niko The Kid
EVENTS

Grammy Award-Winning Producer CID Takes Over Kings Hall, Avant Gardner

Don't Miss CID at Avant Gardner with Niko The Kid, Chris Kalaylee, Jay Roman, Kitty Pack and RS|AM.

unnamed
NEWS

Gryffin Announces Revolutionary New Live Show to Close Out the Summer

The performance follows up the artist's debut album, Gravity Pt. 1 and previews its sequel release, Gravity Pt. 2.

general clubbing
INDUSTRY

New York Venues Receive Green Light to Open at Capacity—But Must Ask for Proof of Vaccination

Around 45% of New Yorkers have been vaccinated thus far, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo's office.

general
NEWS

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Rolls Back Capacity Restrictions for Large Venues

A successful vaccination campaign thus far is allowing venues to ease restrictions and inch closer to hosting large events at scale.

Bedouin - Cityfox Halloween Festival
EVENTS

Thumping Techno and Stunning Stages at NYC’s Cityfox Halloween Festival

Techno in Brooklyn until 8:30 AM is a proper Halloween celebration.

general party
INDUSTRY

Vaccine Passports Gain Traction as New York's Economy Reopens

Entry to entertainment venues in New York may increasingly be predicated on the ability to produce proof of vaccination.