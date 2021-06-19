New York’s Avant Gardner Revokes Vaccine Mandate for Event Attendance

The Brooklyn-based electronic music venue updated its vaccine policy as it gears up for performances by REZZ, Zedd, Black Coffee, deadmau5, and DJ Snake, among others.

Two weeks ago, Brooklyn-based electronic music venue Avant Gardner shared an announcement requiring attendees to be vaccinated for all upcoming shows. However, in response to the state of New York's rescinding of COVID-19 restrictions, Avant Gardner has revoked its vaccine mandate.

Earlier this week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo lifted sweeping state ordinances on social distancing requirements, capacity limits, health screenings, and cleaning protocols. The Governor’s statement followed a milestone that 70% of New York’s adult population had received at least one dose of the vaccine. Now, the onus is on private businesses to enact or drop COVID-19 safety policies for patrons.

From the get-go, Avant Gardner made it clear that its vaccine mandate was made necessary due to local mandates. Public outcry in response to Avant Gardner’s vaccine policy even prompted them to break down their reasoning and appease the local electronic music community on social media. So, it’s no surprise that the popular electronic music hotspot is swiftly reversing course in response to relaxed restrictions.

Avant Gardner’s summer oasis The Brooklyn Mirage is gearing up for a massive slate of events starting next month. REZZ, Zedd, Black Coffee, deadmau5, and DJ Snake are just a few of the headlining performers ready to bring New York’s electronic music scene back to its pre-pandemic vibrancy.

