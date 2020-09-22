Avicii Receives Posthumous Nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Avicii may now only exist in the collective memory of the dance music community, but his legacy and spirit refuse to fade into the mist. The late dance music icon, whose estate posthumously released his third studio album, Tim, has been nominated for two Billboard Music Awards ahead of the show's 2020 edition.

The news arrives after Avicii's would-be 31st birthday, as well as the conclusion of Suicide Prevention Week. Avicii received nominations in the categories of "Top Dance/Electronic Artist" and "Top Dance/Electronic Album." Rounding out the list of nominees for the former category are The Chainsmokers, DJ Snake, Illenium, and Marshmello while the latter saw nods for Avicii's Tim, The Chainsmokers' World War Joy, Illenium's Ascend, and Alan Walker's Different World. In somewhat of a surprise, Marshmello also received a nomination for "Top Dance/Electronic Album" not for Joytime III, but for his Marshmello Fortnite Extended Set, which qualifies as a mix album. The record topped Billboard's US Top Dance/Electronic Albums in early 2019.

Other notable takeaways from the reveal include a staggering 16 nominations for Post Malone, who led the field. Lil Nas X followed with 13 nominations while Billie Eilish and Khalid each nabbed 12. The 2020 iteration of the Billboard Music Awards, which was originally scheduled for April before being postponed due to the impact of COVID-19, will broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on October 14th.

You can check out the full list of 2020 Billboard Music Award nominees here and dive back into Tim below.

