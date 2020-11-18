Avicii's Biography Officially Slated for 2021 Release: Read the Synopsis

Last year, it was announced that Avicii would be receiving an official biography release by Swedish writer Måns Mosesson. At the time, the book was purported to be released in 2020 after Albert Bonniers Förlag received authorization from Avicii Music AB, the company responsible for the late DJ's assets and brand following his death. The speculation can now be put to bed, however, after the title was added to Germany's Apple Books with an official release date of November 2, 2021.

Tim Bergling - The Official Biography is described by the publisher as "the sound of a generation - the book of a generation." It will span over 300 pages and celebrate the success of Avicii while also diving deep into the circumstances that led to his tragic death in 2018. The publisher also shared insights into what fans can expect from the book, writing, "Mans Mosseson, who was close to Avicii, now goes in search of clues in talks with close friends, family members and companions and tells the whole story of his eventful life for the first time. His book is the honest and sensitive portrait of one of the world's most popular stars of our time, who shaped an entire generation."

All proceeds from the book will benefit the Tim Bergling Foundation, a charity that was launched by Avicii's parents to help others who are struggling with mental health issues and to support suicide prevention. The biography is currently only available for pre-order in Germany.

You can read the synopsis via Apple Books here.

FOLLOW AVICII:

Facebook: facebook.com/avicii

Twitter: twitter.com/Avicii

Instagram: instagram.com/avicii